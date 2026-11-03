The UK government has outlined a specific requirement that dual citizens must meet before they can apply for a first adult British passport

Dual nationals holding a non-British passport must ensure their name and gender details match exactly what they want on the British passport

Those whose details differ across both passports are required to update their non-British passport first before submitting any British passport application

The UK government has set out a clear requirement for dual citizens applying for a first adult British passport, with the rule centring on consistency of personal details across both passports.

According to the official UK government guidance on getting a first adult passport, any person holding dual citizenship who also has a non-British passport must ensure that the name and gender recorded on that foreign passport match exactly what they wish to have printed on their new British passport.

UK announces rule for dual citizens seeking British Passport. Photo credit: Office of the Prime Minister, Matt Cardy/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

What the Rule Means for Dual Citizens

Where a discrepancy exists between the two documents, the guidance is straightforward: the applicant must first update the details on their non-British passport before proceeding with a British passport application.

Only once the information on both documents is consistent can the application move forward.

This requirement applies to all dual nationals seeking a first adult British passport, regardless of which country the second passport was issued by.

Who Qualifies for a First Adult British Passport

Beyond the dual citizenship requirement, the guidance sets out the general conditions for a first adult passport application.

An applicant must be a British national and must never have held a UK passport before. A first adult British passport is valid for 10 years.

Anyone whose most recent UK passport was issued before 1 January 1994 is also required to apply as though for the first time.

The guidance also advises against booking any travel before the passport has been received, and notes that anyone facing an urgent travel situation due to a medical emergency or bereavement can contact the Passport Adviceline directly.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng