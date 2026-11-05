The Akwa Ibom State Police Command announced a ban on drones, fireworks and other panic-inducing devices before President Tinubu's visit

Commissioner of Police Baba Azare said major roads, including Airport Road and Ring Road III, would be restricted during the presidential movement

Tinubu is expected to commission key projects, including a new airport terminal, and attend an APC political rally ahead of the 2027 elections

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has placed a ban on drones, fireworks, and any device capable of causing public panic as the state prepares to host President Bola Tinubu on a one-day working visit on Friday, July 25, 2026.

Commissioner of Police Baba Azare announced the restrictions during a press conference in Uyo on Thursday, saying they were part of broader security measures designed to ensure a peaceful visit and safeguard residents throughout the day.

Police ban fireworks and drones in Akwa Ibom ahead of President Bola Tinubu's visit Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Roads to be restricted during presidential visit

Channels TV reported that Azare urged residents to stay clear of routes designated for the President's convoy, warning that movement along those corridors would be significantly limited. He said Airport Road, Iron Road, and Ring Road III — all leading to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium — would face restrictions during the visit.

The commissioner also called on opposition political parties in the state to postpone any activities planned for Friday, saying overlapping political events could heighten tensions and compromise public order. He stressed that the command would not hesitate to act against anyone seeking to disrupt the visit or provoke unrest.

Projects Tinubu Is expected to commission

President Tinubu's visit includes the commissioning of several infrastructure projects completed under Governor Umo Eno's administration. Among them are the new terminal building at Victor Attah International Airport, the Aviation Village, the Ring Road III Extension, and the Arise Resort Park in Uyo.

The President is also expected to attend a political rally organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, with the event seen as part of early mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

President Bola Tinubu to visit Akwa Ibom on Friday, November 5 Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

COCIN Women Fellowship leader is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has sent condolences following the death of a prominent Christian women's leader in Plateau State.

Mama Salamatu Elisha Bogoro, mother of a former TETFund boss, passed away after a prolonged illness.

The deceased held the title of Uwar Zummunta within COCIN's Women's Fellowship in Shendam LGA.

Source: Legit.ng