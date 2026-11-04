Eunice Agbor graduated from Covenant University with a Second Class Upper degree in Economics at just 19 years old

Agbor shared that Economics was not her first choice of course, but the discipline shaped her in ways she never anticipated

The young graduate credited her parents and the friendships she built along the way for helping her reach the milestone

Eunice Agbor, a 19-year-old Nigerian student, graduated from Covenant University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, Second Class Honours (Upper Division), on 30 October 2026, drawing admiration online after sharing her story on LinkedIn.

Writing in a post that quickly gained traction, Agbor reflected on a university journey that tested her resolve and ultimately changed how she sees the world.

Covenant University student who had sleepless nights bags degree at 19. Photo: Eunice Agbor

Source: UGC

What struck many readers was not just the age at which she completed her degree, but the candour with which she described the path that led her there.

Covenant University graduate had sleepless nights

Agbor was open about the fact that Economics was never her first choice. She entered the programme without the certainty many students carry, yet found that the discipline offered her something she did not expect.

Through lectures packed with theories, graphs, and mathematical problems that stretched into the early hours of the morning, she developed a sharper, more critical way of thinking. Looking back, she said she would not trade the experience for anything.

The journey was far from comfortable. Sleepless nights and coffee-fuelled study sessions became a regular feature of university life, and she was candid about the pressure that came with keeping up. Yet she described those difficult stretches as the very experiences that built her character, teaching her resilience, discipline, and the importance of showing up consistently even when motivation was running low.

19-year-old Covenant University graduate shares experience

Beyond academics, Agbor pointed to the relationships formed at Covenant University as one of the most meaningful parts of her time there. Friendships forged through shared deadlines, mutual encouragement, and difficult conversations left a lasting impression on her.

Posting her final result on her Linkedin post, she also extended heartfelt appreciation to her parents, crediting their sacrifices and steadfast support as central to everything she achieved.

Graduating at 19 is an accomplishment that stands out even within a country where academic ambition runs high, and Agbor acknowledged the significance of the milestone. At the same time, she made clear that the degree itself was only part of what mattered. The person she had grown into over those years, she wrote, was what she was most proud to carry forward.

Legit.ng reached out to Eunice for an exclusive comment on her achievements.

Supporters celebrate 19-year-old Covenant University graduate

Her post drew warm responses from those in her network.

Orji Josephine Chidimma said:

"A big congratulations on attaining this height. It gets better from here."

Bankeoluwa Obisanya said:

"Wow Eunice, you did so well my love."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng