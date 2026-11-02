Ifeoluwa Rabiu entered Covenant University at 15 years old with a goal of graduating with First-Class Honours in Economics

By her third year, she had qualified as a Chartered Accountant at 18, becoming the first person to achieve the feat at that age in Covenant University

She also received two scholarships, earned multiple departmental awards, and helped lead her team to second runner-up at the CFA Ethics Challenge 2025

Ifeoluwa Rabiu, a Nigerian undergraduate who enrolled at Covenant University at just 15 years old, has graduated with a First-Class Honours degree in Economics, capping off an academic journey that drew attention across social media in November 2026.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post celebrating her graduation, Rabiu reflected on the four years that shaped her from a teenager with ambitious dreams into an accomplished young professional. She described entering university in 2022 with one clear goal: to graduate with First-Class Honours. She achieved that, and considerably more.

Covenant University student who gained admission at 15 bags first-class degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ifeoluwa Rabiu

Source: UGC

Covenant University graduate became chartered accountant at 18

During her 300-level year, Rabiu qualified as a Chartered Accountant, earning her ACA designation at age 18.

She noted that this made her the first person to have achieved the qualification at that age within Covenant University, a milestone that added significant weight to an already impressive academic record.

Alongside that, she received two scholarships from sponsors she described as "amazing," collected several departmental awards, and served in multiple leadership roles on campus. She also helped lead her team to a second runner-up finish at the CFA Ethics Challenge 2025.

Covenant University first-class graduate shares motivation

Beyond the accolades, Rabiu spoke about the personal growth that accompanied her academic achievements, pointing to gains in responsibility, diligence, teamwork, and spirituality. As the firstborn and only daughter among four siblings, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to demonstrate to her younger brothers that big ambitions are achievable.

She wrote:

"As the firstborn and only daughter of four, I'm grateful to have inspired my younger siblings to dream bigger and believe they can achieve great things."

She closed her LinkedIn post with a tribute to her parents, sponsors, mentors, and friends, as well as a note of faith that anchored the entire message.

Her graduation qualifications now include a B.Sc in Economics with First-Class Honours, an ACA designation, and an AAT qualification.

Reactions to Rabiu's post poured in from her network.

Merab Obasi said:

"Super congratulations Ifeoluwa Rabiu this is truly impressive, graduating more than a graduate but a chattered accountant as well."

Abiodun Ogunoiki said:

"Congratulations Ifeoluwa Rabiu more grease to your elbow."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng