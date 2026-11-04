Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan issued a stern warning to Nigerians about the weight of their votes in the 2027 general elections

The singer shared the message on her Instagram page on November 4, 2026, linking electoral choices to national stability

Cynthia Morgan also called on God to punish anyone she believes is destabilising the country

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has issued a stark warning to Nigerians about their voting decisions ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying who they choose at the polls will have life-altering consequences.

The reggae-dancehall artist made the declaration via her Instagram page on November 4, 2026.

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan speaks on the importance of voting and Nigeria's stability ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo: 1cynthiamorgan

Source: Instagram

In the post, the singer stressed that the results of the upcoming election would directly shape the country's future and the safety of its citizens.

Beyond urging Nigerians to vote wisely, Cynthia Morgan also invoked divine intervention, calling on God to hold accountable those she believes are undermining Nigeria's peace and stability.

"Whoever you vote for next year in the general elections is going to determine if you're going to live long. Cause I am praying to God to remember all your sins and punish anyone playing with the stability of this country," she wrote.

Read Cynthia Morgan's warning to Nigerians in the Instagram post below:

Nigerians react to Cynthia Morgan's post

The post quickly drew reactions from followers, with many expressing agreement, humour, and a mixture of frustration about the country's current state.

@realbarbieswanky said:

"Well said 🫶🏻"

@iameuv wrote:

"I go like join this your prayer oh 😂"

@ashanka_94 commented:

"Who we go vote for so we go live long"

@simire_brenda shared:

"Nigeria will be OK"

@empiricaltruth_ said:

"So if people vote for TINUBU dem go KPAI young but una wey vote obi go live long 😂😂"

@pearlsempire2024 wrote:

"Im going to join this prayer cause this country is hard enough"

@methuseleh4 added:

"Dem no dey tell person, na person dey learn lesson"

Cynthia Morgan urges Nigerians to take their voting decisions seriously as the country prepares for the 2027 elections. Photo: 1cynthiamorgan

Source: Instagram

Cynthia Morgan defends Peter Okoye amid P-Square feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan spoke on the P-Square feud, defending Peter Okoye against criticism over his emotional reactions to the dispute.

Drawing from her experience in the music industry, she argued that artists often suppress their personal struggles and expressed sympathy for Peter, wishing him peace and healing.

Cynthia also accused Jude Okoye of being toxic and divisive, alleging that he had treated her unfairly and describing him as a bad person.

Source: Legit.ng