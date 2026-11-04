Tonto Dikeh addressed members of her church in a clip circulating on Instagram on November 3, 2026

The Nollywood actress-turned-evangelist pushed back against assumptions linking wealth to rituals or immoral behaviour

Tonto argued that some people built their fortunes through hard work and natural talent alone

Tonto Dikeh is not staying quiet about how society judges wealthy people.

The Nollywood actress-turned-evangelist used a church address, a clip of which began circulating on Instagram on November 3, 2026, to challenge deeply held assumptions about how rich people acquire their money.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh speaks on wealth, hard work and talent during a passionate sermon. Photo: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Speaking directly to her congregation, Tonto Dikeh argued that financial success does not automatically point to wrongdoing.

The actress pushed back against two of the most common narratives: that wealthy men are ritualists, and that rich women slept their way to the top.

Her position is that many successful individuals simply identified a talent within themselves and committed years to developing it, sometimes without any religious foundation at all.

In her own words, Tonto Dikeh made the case plainly:

"Not every rich man is a ritualist, and not every rich woman sleeps with men for money. Some people worked hard for years and don't even know God because they discovered a gift within them and didn't let it slip."

The broader message she drove home was about the danger of reducing a person's success story to a negative assumption.

Rather than questioning the source of someone's wealth, she encouraged people to consider the possibility that discipline, effort, and an identified gift could be the real explanation.

Watch Tonto Dikeh tackle stereotypes about wealthy people in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's message

The clip sparked conversation online, with many followers weighing in:

@kikidaope95 wrote:

"Why she dey vex dey Preach?"

@Wiseoneishere commented:

"For real. Not every guy making it is a yahoo boy."

@FegeDaddy said:

"For 2026? This one na olden days preaching 😂"

@OkadikeOnyeisi shared:

"Well said! Wealth doesn't always come from evil or immoral acts. Hard work, talent, discipline, and determination can also create success. Not everyone's journey is the same."

@Daymoh_herbdul added:

"This is well said. If I see a RICH MAN and someone tells me 'na ritual e do,' I go just shift from the person. It shows the person has low mindset. We have people who had truly walked their way up through to the top with their UNRELENTING nature and their hardwork."

Tonto Dikeh preaches about financial success, natural talents and misconceptions surrounding wealthy people. Photo: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh supports Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh showed support for Regina Daniels after Olakunle Churchill revealed that he called the actress to pray with her and offer encouragement upon hearing about her health condition.

Churchill shared the message on Regina’s 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, wishing her healing, peace, strength and renewed happiness amid her reported health struggles.

Reacting to his post, Tonto left a warm comment expressing love for Regina, writing, “We love you reg.”

Source: Legit.ng