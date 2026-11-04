Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo shared the news of five BON Awards 2026 nominations for Agesinkole 2: King of Thieves on his social media pages

The Yoruba-language epic earned nods across five categories, from Best Cinematography to Best Special Effect at the ceremony slated for Enugu

Agesinkole 2 previously made headlines after generating over ₦417 million at the box office in its first 12 days before streaming on Netflix

Femi Adebayo is in a celebratory mood after his film Agesinkole 2: King of Thieves picked up five nominations at the 2026 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards.

The actor and filmmaker took to both his X and Instagram pages on November 4, 2026, to share the news, expressing gratitude with the word "Alhamdulillah."

Nollywood filmmaker Femi Adebayo announces five BON Awards 2026 nominations for his blockbuster movie Agesinkole. Photo: realfemiadebayo

Source: Instagram

The post featured a promotional graphic from production company Euphoria Media, displaying the film's title alongside the five nomination categories and the BON Awards emblem.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held in Enugu.

Agesinkole 2's five nomination categories

The Yoruba-language epic earned recognition across five technical and creative categories: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Indigenous Film, and Best Special Effect.

In his post, Femi Adebayo extended the acknowledgement beyond himself.

"AGESINKOLE 2: KING OF THIEVES continues to make its mark, earning FIVE NOMINATIONS at the Best of Nollywood Awards! From Best Cinematography to Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Indigenous Film and Best Special Effect, every nomination is a testament to the incredible talent, creativity and hard work that brought this story to life. Alhamdulilah! To our cast, crew, partners and everyone who poured their heart into this masterpiece, this recognition belongs to us all," he wrote.

Yoruba epic film Agesinkole earns recognition in cinematography, production design, costume, indigenous film and special effects categories at BON Awards 2026. Photo: realfemiadebayo

Source: Instagram

Agesinkole 2: From community cinemas to Netflix

Agesinkole 2 is the sequel to the 2022 film King of Thieves (Agesinkole).

It premiered through an unconventional distribution model, rolling out across community cinemas in south-western Nigeria and Kwara State in late December 2025.

The strategy proved effective, with the film pulling in more than ₦417 million at the box office within its first 12 days. It subsequently became available for streaming on Netflix across Africa.

Responses to Femi Adebayo's celebratory post included congratulatory messages from followers, with some expressing anticipation and others noting they had yet to see the film.

Check out Femi Adebayo's Instagram post below:

Euphoria 360 Hub: Femi Adebayo reacts to ₦40bn valuation claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo expressed surprise after social media users valued his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub at ₦40 billion.

The actor and filmmaker reacted on X on October 7, 2026, questioning how the figure was calculated after a user described the Lagos studio as a ₦40 billion investment.

When another user estimated the facility could cost ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion, Femi avoided giving a specific amount, saying, “Grace of God is sufficient for me.”

Source: Legit.ng