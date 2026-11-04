Speed Darlington revealed he has been unable to find a young man willing to live in his compound and work as his personal servant

The Nigerian rapper offered a ₦100,000 monthly salary plus daily meals to whoever takes up the domestic role

Speed Darlington blamed the difficulty on what he called a widespread obsession with overnight riches among young people

Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has gone public with his frustration over the seemingly impossible task of hiring a live-in domestic worker, saying young men today simply are not interested in honest, steady work.

In a video that has since stirred conversation online, the rapper said he had spent considerable time searching for someone willing to reside in his compound and handle his day-to-day household needs.

Speed Darlington laments struggle finding domestic help, salary stirs reactions. Credit: speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

Despite dangling a ₦100,000 monthly salary alongside one meal a day, he said no one has taken him up on the offer.

Speed Darlington Blames Overnight-Rich Mentality

The rapper linked his recruitment struggles to what he sees as a broader attitude shift among Nigerian youth, drawing comparisons to auto-parts dealers who reportedly face the same challenge finding committed apprentices.

In his words:

"Nna ehh, I don pass this level. I can't find any boy wey wan serve me. I don't know why it's so hard to find somebody. My whole side is full of prideful boys who are looking for how to pack plenty money. Overnight riches. I've been dropping music for years before you knew me. Mine was not overnight riches."

Speed Darlington was also quick to clarify that the role would not be physically overwhelming, pointing out that he already owns a washing machine, meaning the workload would be relatively light.

What the Job Actually Involves

The rapper stressed that his search is specifically for a live-in domestic helper, not a shop attendant.

"I'm not looking for someone who will stay in a shop. I'm looking for someone who will stay in my compound and be serving me," he explained.

The offer covers accommodation within his property, food once daily, and the ₦100,000 monthly wage.

Speed Darlington Says Young Men Prefer Quick Money as He Seeks Live-In Helper. Credit: Speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

What Fans Said About Speed Darlington

Social media users had plenty to say about the rapper's appeal, some of which Legit.ng gathered below:

@Wizebaba wrote:

"If you invest early as a man, in few years you'll get free dishwasher, free chef and free shoe cleaner"

@OmowayeAbiola stated:

"Akpi is the opposite of an average simp, he's extremely greedy person who see any doesn't value in anything anyone does for him."

@Vin_dzeal reacted:

"This speedy boy no get sense shaa"

@only1chiefff commented:

"Serve u when u want to use the person without pay, wicked stingy goat"

@mobytoolz wrote:

"This one wants to marry"

Watch Speed Darlington's video on X below:

Speed Darlington's P.A. Quits After 4 Years

Legit.ng reported on P.A. Goski’s decision to end his four-year working relationship with Speed Darlington and his claims about how he was paid for his contributions.

The former aide alleged he received just ₦250,000 from a ₦30 million deal, despite claiming he helped secure opportunities for the singer and spent his own money supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng