Tomiwa Immanuel has faced criticism after commenting on the political achievements of Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed in the United States

The pastor questioned the direction of American politics in a post on X, warning about what he described as a potentially troubling outcome

Some critics accused him of overlooking Nigeria's challenges, while Muslim commentators argued it was democratic inclusion rather than a threat

Nigerian pastor and Resident Pastor of Christ Church International (CCI), Ibadan, Tomiwa Immanuel, has come under criticism following his comment on the growing political representation of Muslims in the United States.

The cleric attracted attention after reacting to the political developments involving Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Pastor Tomiwa Immanuel is under fire over his criticism of Muslim candidates in the US. Photos: @TomiwaImmanuel/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mamdani recently made history as New York City's first Muslim mayor, while El-Sayed has advanced in his bid for a seat in the US Senate.

Reacting to the developments, Immanuel wrote:

“Mamdani first muslim mayor, El-Sayed first muslim senator. Good job, America. The soup you're cooking, when it's done you won't be able to eat it.”

Pastor's comment about US politics draws criticism

Some users questioned why the Nigerian pastor was expressing concern about political developments in America while Nigeria continues to grapple with economic, political and social challenges.

Others argued that the participation of people from different religious and ethnic backgrounds in American politics should be viewed as part of democratic representation.

Muslims react to pastor's warning

Muslim commentators and some US residents also challenged the tone of Immanuel's message.

They argued that the emergence of Muslim politicians in influential positions does not automatically represent a threat to the country.

Read Pastor Tomiwa's X post here:

Pastor Tomiwa Immanuel faces backlash

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@afrotechbabe stated:

"This is such an unnecessary comment and very ill-fated. Very very disappointing. Politics is encompassing of different things and if this is the only thing you can take out of it, you have a lot to be educated on."

@Tammygrafy wrote:

"Is this what y’all teach at CCI? You need to focus on Oyo state elections and not US midterms"

@EndowedLanree wrote:

"This is very wrong. This is very wrong of you, Pastor. The country belongs to everyone of it citizens irrespective of their differences, not just for Christians, or just for Muslims or whatever faith one follows "

Pastor Iren shares why he changes phone number every 2 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Emmanuel Iren disclosed why he changes his phone number every two years.

The Celebration Church International founder explained that people try to commodify what God is doing in his life because they knew him in the past.

He gave two instances of people who called him on the phone without having any serious reasons for doing so, and this informed his decision to change his number biannually.

Source: Legit.ng