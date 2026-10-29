Adiatu Olamide entered the University of Ilorin unsure of herself and carrying significant uncertainty about her future

She fought through serious health challenges during her studies, with many days pushing her to the edge of giving up

By her final semester at UNILORIN, something remarkable happened that capped off her entire academic journey

Adiatu Olamide, a statistics graduate of the University of Ilorin, has taken to LinkedIn to share the story behind her first-class degree, a journey shaped by self-doubt, illness, and a stubborn refusal to quit.

In a post that has drawn attention online, Olamide described arriving at university without a clear sense of direction. She admitted that the noise in her head at the time was loud, and that what kept her going in those early days was a simple but powerful desire: to prove to herself that she was capable of something.

UNILORIN statistics student who faced health issues bags first class, posts CGPA. Photo: Adiatu Olamide

Source: Getty Images

UNILORIN first-class graduate faced health challenges

That determination translated into results almost immediately. In her first semester, she scored a B in one course, the only mark that stood between her and a perfect grade point average. She finished that semester with a 4.88, a strong start that set the tone for how seriously she intended to take her studies.

However, the journey grew harder before it got easier. Health challenges crept in during her time at the university, and there were periods when she genuinely considered walking away.

She described those days as ones where the weight was invisible to others but very real to her. Still, she kept attending classes and putting in the work, even when doing so took more out of her than anyone around her could see.

Graduating with first class from UNILORIN

The persistence paid off. In her final semester, Olamide achieved what she had narrowly missed at the very beginning, a perfect 5.00 grade point average. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Statistics, earning a first-class degree with a cumulative GPA of 4.58 out of 5.0.

Beyond the degree itself, she highlighted the practical skills she built along the way, including proficiency in SQL and R, tools she is now ready to apply in public health and data-driven technology.

Writing on LinkedIn in October 2026, Olamide said she is now actively seeking job opportunities and scholarships, with a particular interest in using data to support everyday Nigerians. She also took a moment to reach out to others who may be going through a difficult period, asking them to share what has kept them going and reminding readers that someone out there might need to hear exactly that today.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng