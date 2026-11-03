The UK government has outlined exactly who qualifies to apply for a first adult passport, with three key conditions that must all be met

Applicants who last held a UK passport issued before 1 January 1994 are also required to go through the first adult passport process

Two application routes are available depending on whether applicants prefer to apply online or through a paper form, with different costs attached

The UK government has set out the specific categories of people who are eligible to apply for a first adult passport.

The government made it clear that all qualifying conditions must be satisfied before an application can proceed.

UK Lists 3 Categories of People Eligible to Apply for First Adult British Passport

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Who qualifies for British first adult passport?

According to the UK government, three conditions must all apply for a person to be eligible.

1. The applicant must be a British national.

2. The applicant must be aged 16 or over (or within three weeks of turning 16).

3. The applicant must never have held a UK passport before.

There is also a fourth scenario that triggers the same application process: anyone whose most recent UK passport was issued before 1 January 1994 must apply as though it were their first adult passport, regardless of how long ago they previously held one.

One point worth noting for young people transitioning into adulthood is that a child passport remains valid until its expiry date, even if the holder has already turned 18. There is no obligation to upgrade immediately upon reaching adulthood.

Once issued, an adult passport is valid for 10 years.

How to apply for British passports

For those based in the UK, two routes are available. Applying online costs £102, while submitting a paper form carries a higher fee of £115.50. The online route is therefore the more affordable of the two options, with a saving of £13.50 compared to the paper process.

The government has made both routes accessible, giving applicants the flexibility to choose whichever method suits their circumstances, though the cost difference makes the digital option particularly attractive for most people.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng