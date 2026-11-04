Germany's government announced a rule change that benefits a specific group of foreign nationals living in the country

The rule covers family reunification and removes a key documentation requirement that previously applied to all applicants

Skilled workers who received their residence permit from a specific date qualify for the expanded family reunification terms

Germany has identified one group of foreigners exempt from providing proof of sufficient living space when bringing family members into the country: skilled workers holding a qualifying residence permit.

Under the updated German government policy, skilled workers are no longer required to show evidence of adequate housing when their spouses or minor children join them in Germany. The policy goes further by allowing these same workers to bring their parents along, and, where the spouse also holds permanent residency in Germany, their parents-in-law as well.

Germany eases family reunification rules for skilled workers bringing parents. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RALF HIRSCHBERGER/ Hinterhaus Productions

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Skilled workers who qualify for the exemption

The key condition that determines eligibility is the date on which the skilled worker first received their German residence permit. Only those whose permit was issued for the first time on or after 1 March 2024 are covered by the expanded reunification terms.

The German government described the change on its official website, stating:

"Facilitated family reunification for skilled workers: Spouses or minor children moving to Germany to join certain skilled workers are no longer required to provide proof of sufficient living space. In addition, these skilled workers are now also able to bring their parents and – if the spouse is also a permanent resident of Germany – their parents-in-law to join them if they received their residence permit for the first time on or after 1 March 2024."

What the German family reunification rule means

Before this change, proof of sufficient living space was a standard requirement across family reunification applications. Removing it for skilled workers represents a deliberate effort by the German government to make the country a more attractive destination for international talent by reducing administrative barriers.

The rule covers two distinct categories of family members. The first includes spouses and minor children, who benefit from the removal of the housing proof requirement. The second, and arguably more significant, extension covers parents and parents-in-law, a group that is not typically included in standard family reunification frameworks in many countries.

For skilled workers from Nigeria and other African nations who have relocated to Germany, the policy offers a potential pathway to keep extended family closer, provided the residence permit was obtained from March 2024 onwards.

Germany lists 2 African visa-free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany updated its visa requirements and exemption list, naming only two African countries whose citizens can enter the country without an entry visa.

The countries are Mauritius and Seychelles. However, the German government stated that eligible travellers can stay for only 90 days within any 180 days and cannot take up paid employment. It also requires Seychellois travellers to hold biometric passports to enjoy the visa exemption.

Source: Legit.ng