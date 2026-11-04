Toyin Abraham Announces Change of Her Name, Gives Reason For Action
- Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has announced that she wants to be addressed by her former name, Toyin Aimakhu
- The actress made the announcement on X as she continues to build anticipation for the film, which is expected to arrive in cinemas in December
- Her decision has brought her former identity back into the spotlight, reminding fans of the name she was widely known by earlier in her career
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Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has given fans something unexpected to talk about as she prepares for the release of her forthcoming movie, Bestie.
The actress, who has been actively promoting the film ahead of its December cinema debut, took to X to make a special announcement about the name she wants people to call her.
According to Toyin, she would prefer to be addressed as Toyin Aimakhu for the period of her new movie.
She wrote:
“CALL ME TOYIN AIMAKHU for this era”
The actress was widely known as Toyin Aimakhu before she became popular as Toyin Abraham.
Although she has since adopted her current name, her latest statement suggests that she is bringing back her former identity as part of the promotional campaign for Bestie.
Read the X post by Toyin Abraham here:
Reactions trail Toyin Abraham name change
Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:
@ayomide_la13 stated:
"Okay now. Toyin aimakhu era activated"
@teefresh2000 shared:
"May God bless you mummy my name sake please when u wan come Ogbomoso mammi abeg i want you to come our church anniversary mummy might come if possible"
@Senlaycon wrote:
"Toyin Aimakhu Tell how the Aimakhu name came to be please"
Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.
She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie.
The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.