Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has announced that she wants to be addressed by her former name, Toyin Aimakhu

The actress made the announcement on X as she continues to build anticipation for the film, which is expected to arrive in cinemas in December

Her decision has brought her former identity back into the spotlight, reminding fans of the name she was widely known by earlier in her career

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has given fans something unexpected to talk about as she prepares for the release of her forthcoming movie, Bestie.

The actress, who has been actively promoting the film ahead of its December cinema debut, took to X to make a special announcement about the name she wants people to call her.

Toyin Abraham says she wants to be called Toyin Aimakhu for this period. Photos: @toyinabraham/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to Toyin, she would prefer to be addressed as Toyin Aimakhu for the period of her new movie.

She wrote:

“CALL ME TOYIN AIMAKHU for this era”

The actress was widely known as Toyin Aimakhu before she became popular as Toyin Abraham.

Although she has since adopted her current name, her latest statement suggests that she is bringing back her former identity as part of the promotional campaign for Bestie.

Read the X post by Toyin Abraham here:

Reactions trail Toyin Abraham name change

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ayomide_la13 stated:

"Okay now. Toyin aimakhu era activated"

@teefresh2000 shared:

"May God bless you mummy my name sake please when u wan come Ogbomoso mammi abeg i want you to come our church anniversary mummy might come if possible"

@Senlaycon wrote:

"Toyin Aimakhu Tell how the Aimakhu name came to be please"

Toyin Abraham is promoting her upcoming movie, Bestie. Photo: @toyinabraham/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie.

The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng