Saudi Arabia's administrative payroll schedule, issued under Royal Decree No. A/23 dated March 20, 1432 AH, sets out salary levels for translators and other admin roles

Translator positions are split into three levels, with basic salaries ranging from 1,840 to 2,185 Saudi riyals and different qualification requirements at each level

Other administrative positions carry basic salaries of 1,290 and 1,610 riyals depending on the level of education held by the employee

Saudi Arabia has published the salary structure for administrative and translation positions under its civil service payroll, as established by Royal Decree No. A/23 dated March 20, 1432 AH.

The schedule includes a 15% cost-of-living allowance built into all figures.

Saudi Arabia's civil service payroll sets translator salaries with annual experience allowances and a 15% cost-of-living allowance included. Credit: AFP/Getty

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The payroll covers two main categories: translator positions, which are divided into three levels, and other administrative roles, which are split into two categories based on educational qualification.

Translator salary levels in Saudi Arabia

Translators at Level 1 receive a basic monthly salary of 1,840 riyals, with an experience allowance of 95 riyals per year up to a maximum of 15 years, bringing the highest possible salary to 3,265 riyals.

To qualify, a candidate must hold a high school diploma and either have at least three years of translation experience or hold a foreign language diploma covering at least one year of study, alongside demonstrated ability to translate between Arabic and the required foreign language.

Level 2 translators earn a basic salary of 2,070 riyals, with a 105-riyal annual experience allowance and a maximum salary of 3,645 riyals.

This level requires a high school diploma, a foreign language diploma of at least two years, and proven translation proficiency between Arabic and the target language.

At Level 3, the basic salary rises to 2,185 riyals, the experience allowance reaches 115 riyals per year, and the maximum salary stands at 3,910 riyals over the same 15-year ceiling.

Other administrative positions

Outside translation, the payroll recognises two categories of administrative staff. Category 1 applies to employees holding a university degree, who receive a basic salary of 1,610 riyals and an annual experience allowance of 70 riyals, with a maximum salary of 2,660 riyals after 15 years of service.

Category 2 covers holders of a high school certificate, who start on a basic salary of 1,290 riyals with a 50-riyal annual experience allowance. Their maximum salary after 15 years reaches 2,040 riyals.

Across all positions, the experience allowance is paid annually and accumulates until the employee completes 15 years of service, at which point the salary is capped at the stated maximum for that level or category.

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Source: Legit.ng