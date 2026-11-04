A Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the nomination of Major General Nuhu Angbazo (Rtd) as the ADC governorship candidate in Nasarawa State

Justice Mohammed Umar ordered the ADC to hold a fresh primary election in Karu Local Government Area within 14 days of the judgment

The court also barred INEC from recognising Angbazo as the ADC's candidate ahead of the 2027 governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lafia, Nasarawa State - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the nomination of Major General Nuhu Angbazo (Rtd) as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Nasarawa State, ruling that the primary election that produced him was inconclusive.

The ADC is led by former Senate President, David Mark.

A Federal High Court in Abuja nullifies Nuhu Angbazo's ADC governorship nomination in Nasarawa State and orders a fresh primary in Karu LGA. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Court orders fresh ADC primary in Karu

As reported by The Nation on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Justice Mohammed Umar delivered the judgment in a suit brought by former Minister of Environment Mohammed Abdullahi, who had participated in the ADC governorship primary alongside Angbazo and Senator Mohammed Onawo, who represents Nasarawa South. Daily Trust also noted the update.

Justice Umar found that the primary was flawed because results from Karu Local Government Area were excluded during the exercise. The court held that shutting out party members in Karu rendered the entire exercise incomplete and therefore could not validly produce a candidate.

As a result, the judge ordered the ADC to organise a fresh primary election in Karu LGA within 14 days of the judgment. Beyond the rerun order, the court also restrained Angbazo from presenting himself as the ADC's governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was similarly restrained from continuing to recognise Angbazo in that capacity.

Prof. Joash Amupitan-led INEC bars Nuhu Angbazo from being recognised as the ADC governorship candidate in Nasarawa State. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

ADC lawyer hails court's ruling

Speaking after the judgment, the plaintiff's counsel, Professor Mubarak Adekilekun, welcomed the court's decision. He described it as a victory for the party and said the ruling effectively compels the ADC to go back to Karu LGA to conduct the primary election properly before any candidate can be validly recognised.

The outcome adds fresh legal pressure on the ADC in Nasarawa State as the party prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Read more Nasarawa State news

Court nullifies Pantami's ticket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Gombe ruled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must organise a new governorship primary election in Gombe State, declaring that the process which produced Prof. Isa Ali Pantami as the party's candidate did not meet legal and constitutional requirements.

Justice Amina Aliyu Mohammed delivered the judgment in a suit brought by Usman Aliyu Garry, who had gone to court to contest the legitimacy of Pantami's candidacy.

The ruling raises significant questions about the PDP's governorship plans in Gombe State ahead of the 2027 general elections, given that Pantami had already been publicly presented as the party's candidate.

Source: Legit.ng