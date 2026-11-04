Nollywood actor Lege Miami became emotional during a campaign rally organised in support of President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, November 3

The Yoruba actor broke down in tears while appreciating MC Oluomo and others for their financial support and presence at the event

Lege expressed gratitude that the guests made time out of their busy schedules to attend his rally

Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami, could not hold back his emotions as he broke down in tears while expressing support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

The Yoruba actor organised a rally on Tuesday, November 3, with the presence of transport union leader MC Oluomo and other personalities.

Lege Miami became emotional while speaking about President Bola Tinubu's re-election. Photos: @abat/@metronaija/IG.

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating online, Lege was seen addressing the gathering before becoming emotional while acknowledging the people who had supported the event.

Why Lege Miami cried at Tinubu's re-election rally

While delivering his speech, the actor appeared overwhelmed as he thanked those who attended the campaign event.

He noted that despite their demanding schedules and other commitments, they had still made time to honour his invitation.

Lege particularly appreciated their financial contributions, suggesting that their support meant a lot to him.

MC Oluomo was among the notable personalities present at the rally organised by the actor.

Watch the X video showing the moment Lege Miami broke down in tears here:

Lege Miami gets emotional as he acknowledges the financial contributions and presence of guests at his Tinubu rally. Photo: @legemiami/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lege Miami reacts to Tinubu’s fall in Turkey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lege Miami reacted after a video showed President Bola Tinubu stumbling during a state visit to Turkey.

Lege dismissed the footage as fake and described it as artificially generated content spread by political opponents ahead of the election.

He said the president did not fall and promised to share the real clip. Meanwhile, the presidency later explained that the stumble occurred due to a poorly laid blue carpet at the venue and stated that the president remains hale and hearty.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng