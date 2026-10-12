Japan's immigration authority outlines special residency perks available to foreigners certified as highly skilled professionals under its points-based system

Highly skilled foreign professionals in Japan can qualify for permanent residency in as little as 1 year under certain conditions, far below the standard 10-year requirement

The Japanese government also allows qualifying professionals to bring parents and domestic helpers into the country under conditions not available to regular work visa holders

Japan's Ministry of Justice has detailed a range of preferential immigration and residency benefits available to foreigners who qualify as highly skilled professionals under the country's points-based visa system, covering everything from faster permanent residency to the right to bring family members and domestic staff.

The benefits apply across two categories: Highly Skilled Professional No. 1 and Highly Skilled Professional No. 2, with the second category offering even broader privileges.

Japan lists 7 benefits highly skilled foreign professionals enjoy in the country. Photo: Getty

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What highly skilled professionals enjoy in Japan

1. Certified professionals under this category are permitted to combine activities from multiple residence statuses simultaneously. For example, a holder could conduct academic research at a university while also managing a related business, something that ordinary visa holders cannot do.

2. All qualifying professionals are automatically granted the maximum legal period of stay, which is five years, and this period can be renewed.

3. One of the most significant advantages relates to permanent residency. While Japan ordinarily requires at least 10 years of continuous residence before granting permanent status, highly skilled professionals can qualify in just three years. Those who score 80 points or higher on the skills assessment may become eligible in as little as one year of continuous activity in that status.

4. Spouses of highly skilled professionals also benefit. They are permitted to work in roles such as education or specialist engineering positions even without meeting the standard educational background or work experience requirements that apply to other visa applicants.

5. Parents of the professional or their spouse may also enter and reside in Japan under specific conditions, including when a child under the age of seven is being raised in the household or when the professional's spouse is pregnant. A combined annual household income of at least eight million yen is required for this benefit to apply.

6. Additionally, highly skilled professionals may bring foreign domestic helpers with them under certain conditions, a privilege otherwise restricted to those on business manager or legal services visas.

7. Immigration applications for this group are also fast-tracked. Pre-entry screening takes approximately 10 days, while residence status examinations aim to be completed within five days of receiving an application.

Highly Skilled Professional No. 2 Privileges

Holders of the No. 2 status receive all the benefits listed above, plus the ability to engage in almost any work-related activity regardless of the specific visa category it falls under.

Most notably, their period of stay becomes indefinite, removing the need for periodic renewals entirely.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng