Nigeria’s export trade grew by more than 25% in two years, with cocoa, cashew nuts and manufactured goods driving the rise

NPA says four Export Processing Terminals will cut delays, while port revenue has increased fourfold

Government plans a $1 billion Apapa port upgrade and digital systems to boost Nigeria’s maritime competitiveness

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s export trade has recorded significant growth over the past two years, rising by more than 25%, as the Federal Government’s economic reforms begin to deliver results across the country’s maritime sector.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, disclosed this at the Annual World Ports Conference in London, organised by the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH).

Nigeria records strong export growth as revenue jumps Credit: NPA

Source: Getty Images

Dantsoho attributed the improvement to government policies, stronger partnerships with terminal operators and increased exports of agricultural and manufactured products.

He also revealed that revenue generated by Nigerian ports had quadrupled, reflecting increased cargo volumes and improved operational efficiency.

Nigeria's agricultural exports drive trade growth

According to Dantsoho, Nigeria’s export expansion is no longer driven solely by crude oil and gas, as agricultural commodities and manufactured goods are increasingly contributing to international trade, ThisDay reports.

He identified cocoa, cashew nuts and other agricultural raw materials among products recording higher export volumes.

The NPA boss credited the development to collaboration between the authority and major terminal operators, particularly APM Terminals.

He explained that Nigeria’s large population, expanding manufacturing sector and strategic location give the country a competitive advantage over other West and Central African economies.

The growth, he noted, demonstrates how improvements in port operations can strengthen Nigeria’s position in international trade.

NPA introduces terminals to ease exports

Dantsoho disclosed that the authority had established four Export Processing Terminals to simplify export procedures and address longstanding challenges affecting Nigerian exporters.

The facilities operate through partnerships involving terminal operators, the Nigeria Customs Service and other relevant government agencies.

According to him, the terminals allow exporters to complete necessary documentation, inspections and cargo processing before shipments reach the ports.

This arrangement is expected to reduce delays, improve compliance with international standards and make Nigerian products more competitive abroad.

He added that the reforms would help Nigeria maximise opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Nigerian ports revenue records fourfold increase

The NPA managing director further revealed that revenue generated across Nigerian ports had increased fourfold following improvements in cargo handling and operational efficiency.

He attributed the performance to technology adoption, private-sector participation and stronger international partnerships.

Dantsoho also claimed that two Nigerian ports featured among the world's top 20 in a recent World Bank ranking, although he did not identify the ports or specify the ranking category.

He said Nigeria was strengthening maritime cooperation with Morocco and South Africa to improve trade connectivity and facilitate the movement of goods across Africa.

FG plans $1 billion Apapa port modernisation

Looking ahead, Dantsoho disclosed that the Federal Government was pursuing a $1 billion investment to expand and modernise port infrastructure in Apapa, Lagos.

He explained that the project would require substantial private-sector investment and technical expertise.

The NPA is also collaborating with international technology partners to digitise port operations.

NPA MD Abubakar Datsoho drives NPA's revenue to 26 per cent. Credit: NPC

Source: Original

These include a Singapore-based firm involved in developing a single-window system and an Abu Dhabi-based company supporting a port community system.

Dantsoho expressed confidence that sustained investment, digitalisation and cooperation with private operators would further strengthen Nigeria’s maritime competitiveness.

For Nigerian exporters, the reforms could translate into faster cargo processing, lower logistics costs and improved access to international markets.

NPA raises alarm over cyberattacks on Nigerian ports

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has warned that rising cyberattacks on maritime infrastructure could disrupt cargo movement, threaten international trade and inflict significant economic losses on Nigeria and other African countries.

Managing Director of the NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, raised the concern at the African Ports Conference in Casablanca, Morocco, where he called for stronger cybersecurity measures, regional intelligence sharing and coordinated digital standards across African ports.

Source: Legit.ng