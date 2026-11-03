Germany's Federal Act on Leave sets a statutory minimum of 24 working days of annual leave for employees

Most workers in Germany receive 30 working days of leave per year under collective agreements, with full pay throughout

Special additional leave days exist under some collective agreements for life events such as marriage or the death of a close relative

Germany guarantees every worker a minimum of 24 working days of paid annual leave per year under the Federal Act on Leave, known locally as the Bundesurlaubsgesetz.

However, most employees in the country receive more than the legal floor.

Germany provides a minimum of 24 paid annual leave days, while most employees enjoy up to 30 days through collective agreements. Photo credit: Photothek via Getty

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Collective agreements negotiated between employers and trade unions typically set annual leave at 30 working days for the majority of workers, and their full salary continues to be paid throughout this period.

Who gets extra leave in Germany

Certain groups of workers are entitled to more time off beyond the standard minimum. Young people under the age of 18 and people with disabilities fall under special rules that expand their leave entitlement.

Workers who carry out physically demanding or hazardous duties on a regular basis are also normally granted additional leave on top of the standard allowance.

It is worth noting that employees do not qualify for their full annual leave entitlement from day one. A worker only gains full access to their leave after completing six months in a job.

Special leave for life events

Some collective wage agreements go further than simply setting the number of annual leave days. Certain organisations provide additional, one-off leave days tied to significant personal events. These can include getting married, the death of a close relative, or relocating home when a transfer to a different work location is involved.

These special leave provisions vary depending on the specific collective agreement that applies to a worker's employer and sector, meaning not every employee in Germany will have access to them.

Germany updates pay rules for workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Germany has updated its pay rules for 2026, raising both the national minimum wage and the minimum amounts that apprentices must be paid during their training.

Source: Legit.ng