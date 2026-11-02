Poultry feed prices in Ondo have fallen by more than 30%, but egg prices remain around ₦4,000 per crate

Farmers say past high feed costs, transport expenses and rising festive-season demand are keeping egg prices high

A poultry manager is urging government grants and support to help farmers cut costs and make eggs more affordable

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians hoping for cheaper eggs may have to wait longer despite a significant reduction in poultry feed prices, as farmers and dealers explain why the cost of the popular food item remains stubbornly high.

Findings in Ondo State showed that prices of some poultry feed brands have dropped by more than 30%, falling from ₦22,500 to ₦15,500 per bag.

High transportation and production costs drive the price of eggs to a new high. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, the reduction has yet to translate into lower egg prices, with a crate still selling for around ₦4,000 at some farms and potentially higher at retail outlets.

The development comes amid growing concerns over food affordability, as households continue to struggle with the cost of essential protein sources.

Why egg prices remain high

A poultry manager at Nibanola Farms, Adedoye Adedolapo, confirmed the reduction in feed prices but explained that several operating expenses continued to prevent an immediate adjustment in egg prices. Leadership reports.

According to him, the farm produces its own feed using maize, oats and other raw materials at approximately ₦12,800 per bag.

“The total cost of our feed production per bag is N12,800. We source maize, oats and other materialss ourselves,” he said.

Adedolapo explained that farmers had limited influence over retail prices because sellers must factor in transportation, fuel and other business expenses.

He noted that even when retailers purchased eggs at ₦4,000 per crate, additional costs could push up the final selling price.

Dealers explain cheaper poultry feed prices

A poultry feed dealer, Omolayo Fagbemi, confirmed that popular brands, including Ultima, Chikun, Vital and Hope Feeds, had recorded considerable price reductions.

She disclosed that some brands previously sold for ₦22,500 were now available for approximately ₦15,500.

However, Fagbemi explained that poultry farmers were still recovering from months of expensive feed purchases.

“Before the price of feed dropped, farmers had been feeding their chickens with expensive feed for the past three months,” she said.

She maintained that immediately reducing egg prices could leave producers struggling to recover their investments or make reasonable profits.

Festive season threatens cheaper egg prices

Fagbemi also identified rising seasonal demand for chicken meat as another factor keeping egg prices elevated.

According to her, some poultry farmers are shifting their attention towards raising broilers for sale during the approaching Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The development could affect egg supply if fewer farmers concentrate on maintaining laying birds.

She warned that the seasonal shift could sustain pressure on egg prices despite cheaper poultry feed.

Despite the fall in poultry feed, egg prices remain high. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Farmers seek government support to reduce costs

Meanwhile, Adedolapo urged the Federal Government to introduce targeted grants and intervention programmes to support poultry producers.

He argued that financial assistance could help farmers manage production expenses and potentially make eggs more affordable.

For Nigerian consumers, however, the latest feed price reductions offer hope rather than immediate relief, as transportation costs, previous production expenses and seasonal market pressures continue to influence egg prices.

Dealers release new food prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that food prices in major Lagos markets took a fresh turn in October 2026, with maize, garri, onions and other household staples becoming more expensive, putting additional pressure on families already struggling with the rising cost of living.

A new market survey showed that 31 out of 67 food items recorded price increases in October, compared with just 17 in September.

Source: Legit.ng