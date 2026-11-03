Fashion designer Seyi Vodi found himself at the centre of social media buzz after a video from a recent event went viral

The clip showed an assistant pouring water into a glass for Seyi Vodi, a moment many viewers found surprising

Nigerians flooded the comments with sharp opinions about wealth, entitlement, and proper glassware etiquette

Fashion designer Seyi Vodi has stirred up quite the conversation online after a video from singer LAX's wedding showed an assistant pouring a glass of water for him, a gesture that struck many Nigerian social media users as unnecessary.

The clip, posted on Instagram on Monday, 2 November 2026, quickly drew attention and sparked a lively debate about wealth, entitlement, and what some are calling "airs and graces."

Seyi Vodi gives assistance a glass to pour him water at LAX's wedding. Photo credit@seyivodi

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Seyi Vodi's aide is seen handling the task of serving him water, and viewers were notably divided on whether the act was a natural extension of having staff or simply going too far.

Seyi Vodi: Glassware debate joins conversation

Adding another layer to the drama, commenters also noticed the type of glass involved.

Seyi Vodi seen having fun at singer Lax's wedding, which took place on October 31, 2026. Photo credit@seyibvodi

Source: Instagram

One user pointed out that Seyi Vodi had apparently swapped one glass for another, with the replacement being what some identified as a Bordeaux wine glass used for water, something that added fuel to the humour and criticism in the comments.

Here is the Instagram video of the fashion designer at an event:

What Nigerians are saying about Seyi Vodi

The reactions ranged from sharp wit to genuine reflection. Here is what people had to say:

@big_bbgirl asked:

"Can't he pour his own water himself?"

@_wendypepperoni observed:

"He change it because he felt its too small to drink water both na still wine glass."

@9ja.of.lala joked:

"Make opeyemi no see this video ooo "

@queenfeesah reflected:

"Exposure is a thing truly."

@ceecee_official__ went in with full commentary:

"Local champions you can't pour water yourself oo, okay. You want to drink water with champagne flute your wereey assist serve you water with Bordeaux wine glass"

@eseurephu took a more instructive route:

"It pinches me to see people randomly holding glass by the head and body parts. Where mouth drinks from. Glasses one drinks from should be held by the foot part of glass Please."

@sheis_lade offered the most philosophical take of all:

"There is this spirit that takes over when you're rich. You can't identify it when you're poor. It's mostly in rich people's head. The spirit of 'afterall I'm the one paying your salary.' Ki Ori ma je ka shey eru aye."

Seyi Vodi promises to sponsor Peller

Legit.ng reported that celebrity fashion designer Seyi Vodi promised popular streamer Peller following a visit by the content creator and his partner, Jarvis, ahead of their wedding.

The couple reportedly visited the fashion designer to present their aso ebi, during which he encouraged Peller to return to school and pledged to sponsor his education.

However, the gesture sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users expressing dissatisfaction with the gift Seyi Vodi offered the streamer. Others argued that there were better ways the money could have been spent, while the designer's promise to support Peller's education has also become a talking point.

Source: Legit.ng