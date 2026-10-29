UAE lists 3 categories of people eligible for free passport services

The UAE government confirmed that certain groups of residents are exempt from paying passport-related fees in 2026

People of determination and individuals with autism are among those who qualify for the UAE passport fee waiver

It is noteworthy that the exemption also covers cases where the authority itself made a material error on official documents

The United Arab Emirates government has confirmed that three specific categories of people are exempt from paying fees for passport services, according to guidance published by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The information was released through the ICP's official FAQ page, which outlines the conditions under which residents and citizens can access passport services without charge.

UAE reveals who can get passport services without paying fees. Photo credit: Yevgen Romanenko, Thomas Imo

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for free UAE passport services?

The UAE government listed the following groups as eligible for fee exemptions:

1. Individuals covered by the Social Security Law.

2. People of determination and individuals with autism.

3. In cases of material errors attributable to the authority.

The third category is notably distinct from the first two, as it applies not based on a person's status but on the circumstances of an error.

Where the ICP itself is responsible for a mistake on an official document, the cost of correcting that error is waived for the affected person.

UAE passport: What this means for residents

The exemption for individuals covered by the Social Security Law targets those receiving government financial support, typically low-income residents who depend on state assistance.

The inclusion of people of determination and those with autism reflects the UAE's broader policy commitment to supporting residents with disabilities and special needs.

For anyone who has had incorrect information printed on their passport or identity document due to an authority-side error, the fee waiver removes the financial burden of having the mistake corrected, provided the fault lies with the ICP rather than the applicant.

Legit.ng reported that the UAE passport was ranked as the most powerful passport in 2026.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had explained how long it takes to get the ordinary passport.

Applying for UAE visa: Steps, requirements and cost

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE shared the steps and cost of applying for its visa.

Nigerian passport holders planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for tourism must secure the correct visa before departure, as ordinary Nigerian passports do not qualify for visa-free entry or a visa on arrival.

Applications can be submitted through UAE-based airlines, licensed hotels, authorised travel agencies or relevant UAE government channels.

Source: Legit.ng