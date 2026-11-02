Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League table with 24 points after a historic win at Anfield on matchday nine

Opta's supercomputer revised its title predictions significantly following Manchester City's surprise defeat to Brighton

Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal at Anfield, reaching a notable personal milestone in the Premier League

Opta's supercomputer has revised its Premier League title predictions after a pivotal ninth matchday that saw Arsenal beat Liverpool at Anfield and Manchester City fall to a shock 1-0 loss against Brighton.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring in the first half, finishing off a cutback from Declan Rice to hand Arsenal all three points.

According to BBC Sport, the win was the Gunners' first at Anfield in a Premier League fixture since 2012, ending a 13-year drought at one of English football's most difficult venues.

Arsenal's 24 points is the most by any team after nine games of a season since the Gunners themselves in 2022-23. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

For Havertz personally, the goal carried additional significance. It took his Premier League tally to 46, making him the highest-scoring German player in the competition's history.

Opta supercomputer backs Arsenal for title

Arsenal now sit at the top of the table with 24 points, and Opta's supercomputer gives them a 68.23% chance of winning the title, far ahead of any other club in the running.

Man City's defeat to Brighton shifted the championship picture considerably.

Opta now places the Cityzens second in its projections with an 18.86% probability, well behind Arsenal's commanding figure.

Brighton, whose victory pushed them to third in the actual table on 19 points, are given a 6.86% chance of winning the title.

Liverpool follow with a 3.06% probability, Chelsea sit at 1.45%, and Manchester United are down to just 0.02%.

Arsenal's total of 24 points from nine matches puts them two points ahead of where they were at the same stage last season, when they went on to win the title.

What a successful defence would mean for Arsenal

Despite leading the table, Arsenal have not been free-flowing in front of goal.

The Gunners have scored just 14 league goals across nine games, suggesting the attack still has room to improve. However, their defensive record continues to be a strength.

Last season, the back four conceded only 27 goals in total, and early signs suggest that solidity remains intact.

Should Arsenal retain the title under Mikel Arteta, it would mark the end of a remarkable wait.

The North London club last successfully defended the English top-flight championship across a run of three consecutive seasons from 1932-33 to 1934-35.

A back-to-back title would end over nine decades without achieving that feat.

With more than two-thirds of the season still ahead, the standings and Opta's projections will shift. But Arsenal's form through nine matchdays has placed them in a strong early position in the race for the title.

Arteta reacts after Arsenal beat Liverpool

Legit.ng previously reported about Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield, Kai Havertz’s decisive goal and Mikel Arteta’s reaction to the result.

The victory ended Arsenal’s 14-year wait for a league win at Anfield and put the Gunners three points clear at the top.

Source: Legit.ng