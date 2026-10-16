The UAE government published the official steps for nationals applying for a new ordinary passport for the first time

The process runs entirely through digital channels, covering application submission, document upload, and fee payment

UAE nationals can receive their new passport through an authorised delivery company after completing the steps

The United Arab Emirates government has confirmed that it takes just two days to issue a new ordinary passport to UAE nationals applying for one for the first time.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) published the details of the service on its official website, setting out both the timeline and the steps applicants must follow to complete the process.

UAE reveals how long applicants must wait for its new ordinary passport. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

How the UAE passport application works

The process is fully digital and runs through approved service channels. Applicants begin by submitting their application online, after which they must review their details and make any necessary corrections.

Where the required documents are not already accessible through institutional linkage between government systems, applicants must upload them manually.

Once the documents are in order, the prescribed service fee must be paid before the application can proceed.

After all steps are completed, the new passport is delivered to the applicant through an authorised delivery company, removing the need to collect it in person.

The ICP did not specify the fee amount on the service page, but directed applicants to pay at the point of submission through the digital platform.

UAE passport: Two-day turnaround

The ICP listed the service completion duration as two days, making the UAE one of the faster countries for passport issuance once an application is fully submitted and accepted.

The service is open only to UAE nationals who are obtaining a passport for the first time. Renewal applications or replacements for lost or damaged passports follow a separate process.

It is noteworthy that the UAE ranked number one on the list of the top 10 most powerful passports in 2026.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on the cost of a UAE visa for Nigerians and how to apply in 2026.

UAE passport validity period

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had shared the validity period for UAE passport holders.

The guidelines clarify how long citizens can hold their travel documents before requiring a renewal, both locally and while residing abroad.

The government specified that Emirati passport holders are eligible to renew their travel documents six months prior to the actual expiry date.

Source: Legit.ng