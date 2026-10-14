Fresh update emerged that the UAE claimed the top spot in the 2026 global passport rankings, giving citizens visa-free access to 182 countries

The United States dropped one place from its 2025 position, now ranking 10th with access to 167 destinations

Pakistan ranked 42nd globally with visa-free access to just 13 destinations, while India came in at 70th place

Abu Dhabi, UAE - The United Arab Emirates UAE holds the title of the world's most powerful passport in 2026, according to the latest global passport rankings, which measure how many countries a passport holder can enter without applying for a visa in advance.

Passport rankings are determined by the number of destinations a holder can access visa-free or with a visa on arrival. The more destinations available, the higher the ranking.

The UAE tops the 2026 passport ranking with visa-free access to 182 destinations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UAE tops 2026 passport power ranking

The UAE leads the pack, granting citizens visa-free entry to 182 countries. Singapore and Malaysia share second place, with holders gaining access to 175 destinations across Asia, Europe and beyond. Spain comes third, giving Spaniards entry to 174 nations, along with the right to live and work anywhere in the European Union (EU).

Check out the post on X below about the UAE passport being named the world’s most powerful passport in 2026:

Fourth place is shared by a large group of countries: Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Croatia, Norway, Ireland and Japan, each offering visa-free access to 173 countries.

Fifth place goes to Malta, Slovenia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia and South Korea, all with access to 172 destinations. Romania, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Lithuania share sixth place at 171 countries, with EU member state holders also retaining the right to live and work across the bloc.

Cyprus and the United Kingdom rank seventh, with access to 170 countries. Canada, Liechtenstein and New Zealand occupy eighth place at 169 destinations, while Iceland and Australia share ninth, providing access to 168 countries.

The United States rounds out the top 10 with access to 167 destinations, slipping one place from where it stood a year earlier. American passport holders can still reach most major global destinations with little to no advance visa requirements.

India ranks 70th in the 2026 global passport index, reflecting its position in the worldwide travel freedom rankings. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

India, Pakistan rank low in passport index

Outside the top 10, India ranks 70th in the global passport index. Pakistan sits at 42nd place but with significantly limited travel access, as holders can visit only 13 destinations visa-free, making it one of the more restricted passports in the rankings.

The gap between the most and least powerful passports underlines how much a citizen's country of birth can shape their ability to travel freely around the world.

The world’s 10 most powerful passports as of October 2026 are listed below, along with their respective countries and total mobility scores:

United Arab Emirates — 182 Singapore — 175 Malaysia — 175 Spain — 174 Belgium — 173 Luxembourg — 173 France — 173 Denmark — 173 Germany — 173 Sweden — 173

General UAE tourist visa condition

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) outlined the exact conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy in order to qualify for a single-entry tourist visa into the country.

According to the GDRFA, the tourist visa covers stays of either 30 or 60 days. A key requirement is that the sponsor or host must be a recognised establishment operating within the UAE's tourism sector. Applicants are also required to pay both a prescribed service fee and a financial security deposit before the visa can be processed.

Source: Legit.ng