How to Apply For Finland's Sponsored Blind Date Trip
- Visit Finland opened applications for a free trip targeting single adults aged 18 and older from across the world
- Applicants must submit a video responding to one question, then post it on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube with a specific hashtag
- The 16 winners will be announced on December 1, 2026, but must respond within 48 hours or lose their spot
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Visit Finland has opened applications for a free vacation programme designed exclusively for single adults, inviting eligible participants from countries around the world to apply for one of 16 available spots.
Finnish citizens and residents are not eligible to take part. All other singles aged 18 and above can apply, regardless of nationality or background.
How to apply for Finland's free vacation
The application process runs in two stages. First, each candidate must record a video in English answering a single question: "What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?"
The video must then be shared on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube using the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate, along with a tag to Visit Finland's official account. On Instagram, the handle is @ourfinland; on TikTok, @visitfinland.com; and on YouTube, @VisitFinland.
Applicants who prefer not to make their dating ambitions public have one option for discretion. While entries posted on Instagram and TikTok must be set to public, YouTube allows submissions to be uploaded as unlisted, meaning only those with a direct link can view the video.
Once the video is live, applicants must fill out the official online application form and attach a link to their submission. A judging panel will assess entries based on creativity, authenticity, and how personally each candidate responds to the question. Visit Finland has said it is actively seeking participants from a range of countries, age groups, and backgrounds, and has asked that all submissions feature original footage and audio of the applicant themselves.
Deadline and winner announcement
The application window closes on November 10, 2026, at 11:59 a.m. Finnish time, which is 4:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The 16 selected participants will first be notified privately before a public announcement goes live on December 1, 2026, via Visit Finland's Instagram and TikTok accounts.
Winners are urged to monitor their email closely after the public announcement. Under the campaign rules, Visit Finland can offer a winner's place to another applicant if the selected person does not respond within 48 hours of being announced.
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Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng