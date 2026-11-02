Visit Finland opened applications for a free trip targeting single adults aged 18 and older from across the world

Applicants must submit a video responding to one question, then post it on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube with a specific hashtag

The 16 winners will be announced on December 1, 2026, but must respond within 48 hours or lose their spot

Visit Finland has opened applications for a free vacation programme designed exclusively for single adults, inviting eligible participants from countries around the world to apply for one of 16 available spots.

Finnish citizens and residents are not eligible to take part. All other singles aged 18 and above can apply, regardless of nationality or background.

Finland opens application for sponsored blind date Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for Finland's free vacation

The application process runs in two stages. First, each candidate must record a video in English answering a single question: "What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?"

The video must then be shared on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube using the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate, along with a tag to Visit Finland's official account. On Instagram, the handle is @ourfinland; on TikTok, @visitfinland.com; and on YouTube, @VisitFinland.

Applicants who prefer not to make their dating ambitions public have one option for discretion. While entries posted on Instagram and TikTok must be set to public, YouTube allows submissions to be uploaded as unlisted, meaning only those with a direct link can view the video.

Once the video is live, applicants must fill out the official online application form and attach a link to their submission. A judging panel will assess entries based on creativity, authenticity, and how personally each candidate responds to the question. Visit Finland has said it is actively seeking participants from a range of countries, age groups, and backgrounds, and has asked that all submissions feature original footage and audio of the applicant themselves.

Deadline and winner announcement

The application window closes on November 10, 2026, at 11:59 a.m. Finnish time, which is 4:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The 16 selected participants will first be notified privately before a public announcement goes live on December 1, 2026, via Visit Finland's Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Winners are urged to monitor their email closely after the public announcement. Under the campaign rules, Visit Finland can offer a winner's place to another applicant if the selected person does not respond within 48 hours of being announced.

Step-by-step guide to apply for Finland immigration rules explained Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Source: Legit.ng