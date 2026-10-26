Indonesia officially launched a new permanent residency programme that allows eligible foreigners to live there indefinitely without giving up their citizenship

Applicants from the diaspora and their descendants must meet a minimum income threshold to qualify for the scheme

Family members of permit holders can apply under a reunification scheme that waives certain financial requirements

Indonesia has introduced a landmark residency policy that allows foreign nationals with ties to the country to secure a permanent place to live there for life, without surrendering their original citizenship.

The Directorate General of Immigration officially launched the Global Citizen of Indonesia (GCI) programme on Monday, January 26, 2026, during the 76th Immigration Service Day held at the Pengayoman Polytechnic Campus in Tangerang City.

Indonesia unveils salary requirement for lifetime permanent residency. Photo credit: Ali Trisno Pranoto, Charday Penn/ Getty Images, Nigerian Indonesia chamber.

Source: UGC

Under the scheme, indefinite permanent residence permits are available to former Indonesian citizens, their descendants up to the second generation, legal spouses of Indonesian citizens, and children born of mixed marriages.

Family members of existing GCI holders may also apply through a family reunification pathway.

Acting Director General of Immigration, Yuldi Yusman, described the policy as a practical solution to longstanding dual-citizenship tensions.

"GCI also opens up opportunities for the participation of the diaspora and individuals with special ties to Indonesia to contribute to various development sectors," he said.

Indonesia permanent residency income requirement and family reunification exemption

For former Indonesian citizens and their descendants, the financial bar to entry is clearly defined.

Applicants must demonstrate a minimum monthly income of approximately USD 1,500, equivalent to USD 15,000 annually, alongside an immigration guarantee in the form of investment commitments, such as bonds, stocks, mutual funds, or deposits, or ownership of qualifying high-value property.

Crucially, these financial guarantees are refundable should a GCI holder later decide to leave or change their residency status.

Those applying through the family reunification route are exempt from the immigration guarantee requirement entirely, reflecting the government's stated priority of keeping families together.

Applicants with specialist skills follow a separate path, requiring an official invitation or urgency declaration from the central government as a guarantor.

How to apply for Indonesia GCI lifetime permanent stay permit via e-visa platform

The entire application process is handled digitally through Indonesia's electronic visa platform. Once approved, GCI e-visa holders who enter the country receive their indefinite Permanent Stay Permit within 24 hours of arrival, without needing to visit an immigration office in person.

Minister of Immigration and Corrections, Agus Andrianto, positioned the GCI firmly within the government's broader 2026 agenda.

"Service transformation and the use of technology are the main foundations for realising modern public services that have a direct impact on the community," he said.

Two early recipients of the permit spoke warmly about the experience. Adam Welly Tedja, a member of the Indonesian diaspora who had been abroad for 43 years, called the initiative "the best," adding that he hoped to help awaken what he described as "sleeping giants" of untapped talent in the country.

Fellow GCI holder Karna Gendo said the process was smooth and professional, noting that his immediate focus remained on family, with any future contributions to be kept within "legal and professional boundaries."

Indonesia names countries eligible for electronic visa on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration published the full list of countries eligible for its Electronic Visa on Arrival (E-VOA) in 2026.

Only nine African countries made the E-VOA list out of 97 countries total, limiting access for most of the continent.

Source: Legit.ng