• Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration has published the full list of countries eligible for its Electronic Visa on Arrival (E-VOA) in 2026

• Only nine African countries made the E-VOA list out of 97 countries total, limiting access for most of the continent

• Citizens of qualifying African countries can check Indonesia's official immigration website to confirm their eligibility before travelling

Indonesia has officially named the African countries whose citizens qualify for its Electronic Visa on Arrival (E-VOA) in 2026, with only a small number of nations from the continent making the cut out of a global list of 97 eligible countries.

The Ministry of Immigration and Correctional Services of the Republic of Indonesia, through its Directorate General of Immigration, published the full E-VOA country list on its official website.

Only nine African countries are eligible for Indonesia's electronic visa on arrival. Photo Credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba, Wong Lu Yiang

Source: Getty Images

The roster spans countries across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania, but African representation remains limited, with just nine nations included.

African countries on Indonesia's E-VOA list

The nine African countries whose passport holders are eligible to apply for Indonesia's Electronic Visa on Arrival in 2026 are:

1. South Africa.

2. Kenya.

3. Morocco.

4. Egypt.

5. Mozambique.

6. Rwanda.

7. Seychelles.

8. Tanzania.

9. Tunisia.

What the E-VOA means for travellers

The Electronic Visa on Arrival allows eligible travellers to obtain a visa digitally before arriving in Indonesia, removing the need to apply through an embassy or consulate in advance. It is a streamlined entry option designed to ease travel for citizens of countries on the approved list.

For the vast majority of African passport holders, however, standard visa application procedures through Indonesian diplomatic missions remain the required route, as their countries do not appear on the E-VOA eligibility list.

Citizens of the nine listed African nations are advised to visit the Directorate General of Immigration's official website to confirm current requirements and complete their E-VOA application ahead of travel.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Indonesia had hailed a 'new era' with the US after its trade pact with Donald Trump.

Indonesia to embed AI into government programmes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Indonesia had unveiled a draft to embed AI into some key government programmes.

A draft presidential regulation seen by Reuters outlines how AI could boost the country’s gross domestic product by 12% by 2030.

The regulation sets a roadmap for ministries and regional governments to adopt AI between 2026 and 2029.

Source: Legit.ng