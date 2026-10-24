Qatar has published the requirements and fees for foreigners applying for a first-time residence permit in the country

The conditions differ depending on whether the applicant is sponsored by an individual or a company, with varying cost implications

Nigerians considering relocating to Qatar will need to meet specific documentation requirements before a permit is granted

For Nigerians eyeing Qatar as their next destination amid the ongoing japa wave, the Gulf country's Ministry of Interior has laid out exactly what it takes to secure a residence permit as a foreigner.

Qatar's portal lists the full set of conditions and fees that apply to first-time residence permit applicants who arrive in the country on a residence visa.

Qatar lists full conditions foreigners must meet to get residence permit. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

The requirements are split into two categories depending on the type of sponsorship an applicant holds.

Qatar residence permit: Requirements for personal sponsorship

Those coming in under personal sponsorship must present a signed residence permit application form, an original passport, a recent photograph, and a blood group certificate. T

he cost breakdown for this category includes an annual work permit fee of QR 100, a residence permit fee of QR 300 per year, and an additional QR 100 for an ID card.

Applicants on parent sponsorship, accompanying persons, those with separate residence permits, and newborns being added to or removed from passports will pay QR 400.

Qatar residence permit: Requirements for company sponsorship

For applicants sponsored by a company, the requirements are more extensive. In addition to the signed application form, original passport, photo, and blood group certificate, applicants must also provide a labour contract that has been attested by the Labour Department, along with a copy of the company's establishment ID.

The fees under this category are significantly higher, with the annual residence permit fee set at QR 1,000, plus the QR 100 work permit fee and a further QR 100 for an ID card.

All applications are processed at MOI Services Centres and Expatriate Affairs offices across Qatar.

The publication of these conditions offers a clearer picture for those planning to live and work in the country, particularly as interest in Gulf destinations continues to grow among Nigerians seeking better economic opportunities abroad.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng