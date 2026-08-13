Indonesia's Director General of Immigration proposed new Visa on Arrival fees at a briefing in Jakarta on August 12, 2026

The plan would set different fees based on whether travellers apply online before departure or at the airport upon arrival

The current flat fee of 500,000 rupiah has remained unchanged, and no effective date for the new charges has been confirmed

Jakarta, Indonesia - Indonesia may soon raise the cost of its Visa on Arrival, with a two-tier pricing structure that would charge travellers differently depending on when and how they apply.

Hendarsam Marantoko, Director General of Indonesian Immigration, presented the proposal on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, during a briefing at the Directorate General of Immigration headquarters in Jakarta.

According to ANTARA, Indonesia's national news agency, the proposed fees would be 750,000 rupiah (about $42) for an electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VOA) purchased before departure, and 1 million rupiah (about $56) for a visa obtained at the airport after landing.

Indonesia proposes higher Visa on Arrival fees, with travellers paying different rates. Photo credit: @Jakarta_Nippo

Source: Twitter

Indonesia plans major visa fee hike

At present, both the e-VOA and the standard VOA cost 500,000 rupiah (about $28) for an initial 30-day stay, which can be extended once for a total of up to 60 days. If the proposal is approved, the e-VOA fee would rise by 50%, while the cost of obtaining a visa upon arrival would double.

Immigration officials gave two reasons for the change. The first is financial: Marantoko said the current fee no longer reflects the rupiah's exchange rate or the revenue demands placed on immigration services. The second is operational, as authorities want to ease congestion at visa counters, particularly at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, by giving travellers a cost incentive to complete the process before they fly.

Indonesia visa revenue surges in 2026

The proposal comes as the Directorate General works to grow its non-tax government income. As of Monday, August 10, 2026, the agency had collected 6.54 trillion rupiah in non-tax state revenue for the year, reaching 76.81% of its annual target. Visa services contributed 54.9% of that total, equivalent to roughly 3.6 trillion rupiah.

The scale of the VOA programme makes the financial stakes considerable. Between January and July 2026, the Directorate General issued 4,879,160 e-Visas in total, of which 4,323,319 were e-VOAs, making it by far the most widely used entry document for foreign visitors. In the first six months of the year alone, Indonesian Immigration recorded 3,481,490 Visas on Arrival, compared with 113,323 C1 visitor visas and 83,852 C20 visas.

Indonesia yet to approve new visa fees

Despite the announcement, the Directorate General has not set a date for when the new fees would take effect. The official Immigration portal continues to list the VOA fee at 500,000 rupiah as of the time of writing.

The proposed figures of 750,000 rupiah and 1 million rupiah should be treated as planned changes that still require formal regulatory approval before they come into force.

Watch a video on X below explaining that foreign nationals must meet Indonesia’s immigration requirements, including having a valid visa or residence permit, before entry:

Read more on visa applications

South Sudan releases official visa fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Republic of South Sudan released the official visa fees Nigerians must pay when applying for a visa to the country.

The report explained that the visa fee depends on the type of visa and its validity period. According to the South Sudan government, applicants can choose between a single-entry visa and a multiple-entry visa with different validity periods, each with its own official fee.

Source: Legit.ng