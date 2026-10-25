Qatar has opened a pathway for foreign nationals to obtain residency through investment, but applicants must clear several hurdles

The Qatari government has outlined specific documentation and health requirements that every applicant must satisfy before approval

A fee of QR 200 is attached to the application, and the entire process runs through designated government centres

For Nigerians eyeing the japa route through investment rather than employment, Qatar may have quietly opened a door worth knowing about.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals can obtain an investor residence visa, a category designed specifically for those coming into the country to put their money to work.

Qatar lists 4 conditions foreigners must meet to get investor residence visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to details published by the ministry, applicants must meet four requirements before the visa can be granted.

Qatar releases conditions for investor visa

1. First, a valid passport copy is mandatory.

2. Second, applicants must present a letter from the relevant authority confirming the nature of their investment in the country.

3. Third, a good conduct certificate, properly attested by the appropriate authorities, is required to demonstrate that the applicant has no disqualifying criminal history.

4. The fourth condition is one that catches many off guard: prospective investors must undergo and pass a medical examination outside Qatar, conducted according to guidelines set by the concerned authorities. This means the health screening happens before arrival, not after.

Processing is handled through the MOI Services Centre and the Expat Affairs Department, which serve as the official points of contact for the application.

The investor visa carries a fee of QR 200, which, at current exchange rates, is a relatively modest sum compared to investor visa programmes in many other countries.

For Nigerians considering Qatar as a destination, the investment route differs significantly from the standard work or study visa pathway. Rather than securing a job offer or an admission letter, applicants here must demonstrate financial commitment to the Qatari economy, backed by official documentation from relevant authorities.

The full list of requirements, as stated by the ministry, covers identity verification, proof of investment, character assessment, and medical clearance — a combination that reflects Qatar's broader interest in attracting vetted, financially capable residents while maintaining strict entry standards.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng