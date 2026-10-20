Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined 7 mandatory documents required for foreigners seeking a national visa for long-term residency

The requirements include a criminal record certificate, proof of financial resources, and valid travel insurance covering medical emergencies and repatriation

Applicants travelling with minors face additional document requirements, while consular posts retain the right to request further paperwork at their discretion

Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the general documentation requirements for foreigners looking to secure a national visa for long-term residency in the country.

According to Portugal's official Diplomatic Portal, seven core documents form the baseline of any residency application, regardless of the purpose of the intended stay.

Portugal mentions 7 requirements for foreigners applying for long-term residency. Photo credit: Expresso.

Source: UGC

The 7 Documents Portugal Requires

The first requirement is a completed and signed national visa application form. For minors or individuals who are legally incapacitated, a legal guardian must sign on their behalf.

Applicants must also submit two recent passport-sized photographs in good condition, alongside a valid passport or recognised travel document.

The passport must remain valid for at least three months beyond the applicant's planned return date, and a photocopy of the biographical data page is required.

Those applying from a country different from their nationality must provide proof of regular status in that country, valid beyond the expiry date of the visa being sought.

A valid travel insurance policy is also mandatory. The coverage must include necessary medical expenses, urgent medical assistance, and possible repatriation.

This requirement may be waived where a bilateral or international agreement exists between Portugal and the applicant's home country, such as arrangements currently in place for Brazil and the United Kingdom.

A criminal record certificate is required from the competent authority of either the applicant's country of nationality or the country where they have lived for more than one year.

The certificate must carry the Hague Apostille where applicable, or be otherwise legalised. This requirement does not apply to applicants under the age of 16.

Finally, applicants must show proof of sufficient financial resources, as determined by the relevant government decree.

Additional Requirements and Visa Categories

Families travelling with children face extra documentation. When minors are not accompanied by both parents, or are travelling with a third party, a travel authorisation from one or both parents is required, or alternatively a court order.

A copy of a parent's identity document must also be submitted. Beyond the general list, Portugal's portal identifies several specific visa categories that carry their own additional documentation.

These include visas for subordinate or independent work, teaching and highly qualified activities, research and study, family reunification, retirement and passive income, digital nomads working remotely, and accompanying family members of visa applicants.

The Ministry notes that the listed documents represent the minimum required for submission, and that individual consular posts may request further materials at their own discretion.

Portugal lists exemption from family reunification rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal's revised Foreigners' Law, which took effect on 23 October 2025, introduced a two-year residency requirement before most foreign nationals can apply for family reunification.

The law carved out specific exemptions, with certain visa holders and families with children excluded from the two-year waiting period.

Source: Legit.ng