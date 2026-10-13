Australia Lists 23 Countries Whose Citizens Can Now Get Visas Under Subclass 462
- Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed that citizens from 23 countries currently have open applications for the Work and Holiday subclass 462 visa
- The visa programme operates on an annual cap system, with each eligible country allocated a set number of places per programme year
- Applications for the current programme year opened on 2 July, with some countries already paused due to high demand
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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that citizens from 23 countries currently have open applications under the Work and Holiday visa, subclass 462, as of its most recent update on 12 October 2026.
The programme runs on a yearly cycle, with applications opening on 2 July each programme year.
A cap system limits the number of first Work and Holiday visas that can be granted to applicants from partner countries. Importantly, no caps apply to second or third Work and Holiday visas.
Countries With Open Subclass 462 Applications
According to the Department of Home Affairs, the following 23 countries currently have open application caps under the subclass 462 programme:
1. Argentina — 3,400 places
2. Austria — 500 places
3. Chile — 3,400 places
4. Czechia — 500 places
5. Ecuador — 100 places
6. Greece — 500 places
7. Hungary — 500 places
8. Israel — 2,500 places
9. Luxembourg — 100 places
10. Malaysia — 1,100 places
11. Papua New Guinea — 100 places
12. Peru — 1,500 places
13. Poland — 1,500 places
14. Portugal — 500 places
15. San Marino — 100 places
16. Singapore — 2,500 places
17. Slovak Republic — 1,000 places
18. Slovenia — 200 places
19. Spain — 3,400 places
20. Switzerland — 200 places
21. Thailand — 2,000 places
22. Türkiye — 100 places
23. Uruguay — 1,500 places
How the Cap System Works
A country's cap status can shift between "open," "paused," or "closed" at any point during the programme year.
Once a cap is closed, it will not reopen until the next programme year begins on 2 July.
A paused cap, however, may reopen during the current year, so prospective applicants from paused countries are advised to monitor the Department of Home Affairs website regularly for updates about Australia.
UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.
Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.