Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed that citizens from 23 countries currently have open applications for the Work and Holiday subclass 462 visa

The visa programme operates on an annual cap system, with each eligible country allocated a set number of places per programme year

Applications for the current programme year opened on 2 July, with some countries already paused due to high demand

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that citizens from 23 countries currently have open applications under the Work and Holiday visa, subclass 462, as of its most recent update on 12 October 2026.

The programme runs on a yearly cycle, with applications opening on 2 July each programme year.

Australia confirms open applications for 23 countries under subclass 462. Photo credit: TheBostonGlobe.

Source: UGC

A cap system limits the number of first Work and Holiday visas that can be granted to applicants from partner countries. Importantly, no caps apply to second or third Work and Holiday visas.

Countries With Open Subclass 462 Applications

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the following 23 countries currently have open application caps under the subclass 462 programme:

1. Argentina — 3,400 places

2. Austria — 500 places

3. Chile — 3,400 places

4. Czechia — 500 places

5. Ecuador — 100 places

6. Greece — 500 places

7. Hungary — 500 places

8. Israel — 2,500 places

9. Luxembourg — 100 places

10. Malaysia — 1,100 places

11. Papua New Guinea — 100 places

12. Peru — 1,500 places

13. Poland — 1,500 places

14. Portugal — 500 places

15. San Marino — 100 places

16. Singapore — 2,500 places

17. Slovak Republic — 1,000 places

18. Slovenia — 200 places

19. Spain — 3,400 places

20. Switzerland — 200 places

21. Thailand — 2,000 places

22. Türkiye — 100 places

23. Uruguay — 1,500 places

How the Cap System Works

A country's cap status can shift between "open," "paused," or "closed" at any point during the programme year.

Once a cap is closed, it will not reopen until the next programme year begins on 2 July.

A paused cap, however, may reopen during the current year, so prospective applicants from paused countries are advised to monitor the Department of Home Affairs website regularly for updates about Australia.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng