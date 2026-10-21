Singapore's Ministry of Manpower announced major changes to the Work Permit system taking effect on November 29, 2026

From that date, all foreign workers must hold a valid Work Permit or Temporary Permit letter before they can begin work in Singapore

Employers can now apply for a Temporary Permit through the new Work Permit eService on the myMOM Portal for workers who need to start urgently

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower has announced significant changes to its Work Permit system, with new rules set to take effect on November 29, 2026 that will directly affect how foreign workers begin employment in the country.

Under the current system, non-Malaysian workers are allowed to start work from their second day of arrival using an in-principle approval (IPA) letter, while Malaysian workers can apply for a Temporary Permit through the WP Online platform.

Singapore makes changes to work permit system. Photo credit: Britannica.

Source: UGC

From the specified date November 29, 2026, this arrangement officially changes for everyone.

Singapore: What Changes From November 29, 2026

Starting on that date, all foreign workers, regardless of nationality, will only be permitted to begin work once their Work Permit has been formally issued, or if they hold a valid Temporary Permit (TP) letter.

The ministry noted that improvements to the Work Permit application process have already reduced the time needed to get permits issued.

For cases where an employer urgently needs a worker to start before issuance is complete, a Temporary Permit can be applied for through the Work Permit eService on the myMOM Portal.

For non-Malaysian workers, the TP application should be submitted on the day the worker is needed to start.

Employers may also apply in advance, though the TP will only be granted from the second day after the worker arrives in Singapore.

For Malaysian workers, the application must be submitted after the in-principle approval is received and once the worker is already in Singapore. Once submitted, the TP is granted instantly for eligible workers.

Employers should also be aware that levy charges begin on the day the TP is granted, including any levy applicable during the Onboard Programme period if the worker has not yet completed it.

Managing Singapore Work Permits and Extending Approvals

Beyond the Temporary Permit change, the ministry is also moving key administrative functions from the existing WP Online platform to the new Work Permit eService on the myMOM Portal.

From November 29, 2026, employers will use the portal's View/Update Foreigner Profile function to access and update their workers' employment details, view employment history, and check security bond status.

Functions related to updating workers' particulars and occupation will remain on WP Online for now, with the ministry planning to migrate those to the portal in 2027.

The portal will also handle requests to extend the validity of in-principle approvals for workers who cannot be brought into Singapore before their IPA expires.

If a worker is already in Singapore and needs more time before their Work Permit can be issued, employers should request a Special Pass instead, after which the IPA validity is extended automatically.

The Ministry of Manpower noted on its official website that these enhancements were shaped by feedback from employers and users of the existing system.

Singapore exempts some people from national service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore published its National Service rules, confirming that most male citizens and permanent residents must serve and remain on call until age 40 or 50.

The rules state that NS-liable persons must register at 16½ years old and enlist at 18, with no deferment granted for university studies.

Source: Legit.ng