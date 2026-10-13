Canada's Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced the 2026 Express Entry categories as part of a broader International Talent Attraction Strategy

The four new categories target popular skilled worker talents and military applicants with Canadian work experience

Canada says the move is designed to fill critical labour gaps while returning immigration to sustainable levels amid global competition for skilled workers

Canada has named four specific categories of foreign workers it will prioritise for permanent residence under the 2026 Express Entry system.

Lena Metlege Diab, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the plan in Ottawa on 18 February 2026 as part of the country's International Talent Attraction Strategy.

Canada names 4 categories of foreign workers targeted for permanent residence. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada's 2026 express entry categories

The four newly announced categories are:

1. Foreign medical doctors with Canadian work experience

2. Researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience

3. Candidates with experience in transport occupations, including pilots, aircraft mechanics, and inspectors

4. Highly skilled foreign military applicants recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces, covering military doctors, nurses, and pilots.

The Express Entry system is Canada's primary pathway for managing applications for permanent residence from skilled foreign nationals. By designating specific categories each year, the government can invite candidates whose skills best align with national priorities, rather than relying solely on points-based rankings.

Balancing talent attraction and sustainable levels

Minister Diab framed the 2026 selections as a deliberate effort to balance two competing objectives: keeping immigration numbers manageable while ensuring the economy continues to benefit from the workers it needs most.

The minister's office noted in the announcement:

"Canada is taking back control to return immigration to sustainable levels, while ensuring it continues to support the economy."

The emphasis on candidates with Canadian work experience across multiple categories also suggests a shift towards retaining professionals already contributing within the country, rather than recruiting entirely from abroad.

For Nigerian professionals and others across Africa exploring Canada's immigration pathways, the 2026 categories offer concrete opportunities, particularly for those already working in Canada in qualifying roles in healthcare, transport, research, or the armed forces.

Read the full official announcement from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced visa and permit suspensions affecting citizens of three African countries.

Canada announces immigration routes for Nigerian doctors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced five immigration pathways available to qualified doctors, including Nigerian physicians seeking permanent residence.

Canada has already issued 229 invitations through a physician-focused Express Entry draw, as it looks to bring more doctors into a healthcare system facing staffing gaps.

Source: Legit.ng