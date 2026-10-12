Oman's government has announced a gradual nationalisation plan targeting 22 specific professions across its transport and logistics sector

The affected roles span maritime, aviation, land transport, and administrative functions, covering positions from pilots to freight coordinators

The Omanization requirement for these professions was set to begin on September 1, 2025, with full implementation expected by 2027

Oman has announced plans to gradually reserve 22 specific roles within its transport and logistics industry for Omani nationals, with the policy set to be fully enforced by 2027.

The nationalisation policy, published by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, outlines a phased approach to replacing foreign workers in key positions across the sector. Implementation began on 1 September 2025, with the transition continuing through 2027.

Oman lists occupations that foreigners might not get any longer. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

22 professions targeted under Omanization plan

The targeted roles are spread across four broad categories; Maritime, Aviation, Land transport, Administrative/technical.

Below are the occupations under the maritime sector:

1. Marine observer

2. Vessel traffic controller

3. Pilot

Below is the occupation under the Aviation sector:

4. Navigation and engineering shift officers.

Below are the occupations under the Land transport sector:

5. Forklift driver

6. cargo handler

7. Quality controller

8. Quality manager

9. Freight coordinator

10. Travel agent

11. Marketing specialist

12. New vehicle salesperson.

Below are the occupations under the Administrative/technical sector:

13. Commercial intermediary

14. Labour supervisor

15. Loading/unloading supervisor

16. Quality officer.

Oman: What policy means for foreign workers

The Omanization drive is part of a broader government strategy to reduce the country's dependence on expatriate labour and increase Omani citizens' participation in the workforce. Policies of this kind typically require companies operating in the affected sectors to meet specific quotas for hiring nationals within a defined period, with non-compliance potentially resulting in penalties or restrictions on hiring foreign staff.

For expatriates currently holding any of the 22 listed positions, the phased timeline suggests that employment in these roles may not be immediately affected, but long-term prospects in these specific jobs could narrow considerably as 2027 approaches and enforcement tightens.

The transport and logistics sector in Oman employs a significant number of foreign nationals, making the scope of this policy particularly notable for the expatriate community in the country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK released the full list of 91 occupations that are eligible for Scale-Up Visa.

Oman: Family qualified to visit without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman announced a 14-day visa-free entry for visitors from more than 100 countries, including the three family members who may qualify through an eligible traveller.

The rule could make travel easier for families with different nationalities: spouses and children may also enter visa-free, even if their own passports are not from an eligible country.

Source: Legit.ng