Canada's immigration minister has issued an order suspending visa and permit processing for nationals of three African countries

The 60-day order affects a range of immigration documents, including permanent resident visas, work permits, and study permits

The suspension is linked to Ebola exposure risk and covers both new applications and previously issued permits for affected nationals

Canada has suspended visa and immigration permit processing for nationals of three African countries under an order tied to Ebola exposure risk, effective 28 September 2026.

The Minister of Citizenship and Immigration issued the directive under the Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to Ebola Disease in Canada Order (Immigration Applications and Documents), citing authority granted under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. The order took effect at 22:00 Eastern Daylight Time and will remain in effect for 60 days.

Canada names the three countries whose citizens are affected by temporary visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries affected by the Canada order

The suspension applies to foreign nationals from the following African countries:

1. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

2. South Sudan

3. Uganda

Citizens of these three nations are now subject to a freeze on the finalisation of several immigration documents, including permanent resident visas, temporary resident visas, electronic travel authorisations (eTAs), work permits, study permits, and temporary resident permits. Beyond halting new applications, the order also suspends previously issued visas, eTAs, and temporary resident permits for nationals of the affected countries.

What the order means for applicants

The minister retains discretion to exempt specific individuals on humanitarian or protection grounds, meaning the blanket suspension is not entirely without exception. The order also grants the minister authority to repeal or amend its terms before the 60-day window closes.

For many nationals of the DRC, South Sudan, and Uganda with applications in progress or valid travel documents for Canada, the order significantly and immediately disrupts their plans, whether for work, study, or residency.

Read the full order as published in the Canada Gazette.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada published two countries whose citizens can use alternatives to visitor visas.

US: Visa issuance to citizens of countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced it would suspend visa issuance to citizens of 19 countries and impose partial restrictions on 19 others, including Nigeria. The measures took effect on January 1, 2026, under Presidential Proclamation 10998.

For Nigerians, the restrictions affect applications for tourist, student, and immigrant visas. Some groups, including lawful permanent residents and dual nationals travelling on passports from unaffected countries, may still qualify for exceptions.

Source: Legit.ng