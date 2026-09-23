The Canadian government has outlined three Express Entry programmes available to skilled workers seeking permanent residence in Canada

Each program targets a different category of applicant, from those with Canadian work experience to those qualified in a skilled trade

Applicants must understand 3 key terms — CLB, NOC, and TEER — before comparing their eligibility across the programs

The Canadian government has outlined the three immigration programmes managed through its Express Entry system, each designed for a different category of skilled worker seeking permanent residence in Canada.

According to the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) guidance, Express Entry is an online platform used to process applications across all three programmes, and eligibility requirements differ depending on a worker's background and qualifications.

Canada lists 3 Express Entry programmes that can lead to permanent residence. Photo credit: Margarita-Young, Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Canadian PR: The 3 Express Entry programmes

The three programmes available through Express Entry are:

1. Canadian Experience Class.

For skilled workers with eligible Canadian work experience.

2. Federal Skilled Worker Program.

For skilled workers with eligible foreign or Canadian work experience.

3. Federal Skilled Trades Program.

For skilled workers who are qualified in a skilled trade.

Key terms every applicant must know

Before comparing programmes, the Canadian government says applicants should be familiar with three core concepts that shape eligibility decisions.

The first is the Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB), which is the national standard used to measure the English language ability of immigrants.

The second is the National Occupation Classification (NOC), a comprehensive list covering all occupations in the Canadian labour market. The third is the Training, Education, Experience and Responsibilities (TEER) category system, which is embedded within the NOC and classifies occupations into six groups based on the level of education and training each one requires.

Understanding these terms is essential because each of the three programmes uses them to define who qualifies and at what level.

For instance, the type of work experience accepted, the language score required, and the TEER category of a worker's occupation can all determine which programme a candidate is eligible to apply under.

Prospective applicants can review the full eligibility criteria for all three programmes on the IRCC's official Express Entry page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had outlined the professions it is looking to fill via its Express Entry program.

Canada invites 250 senior managers for permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had invited 250 senior managers to apply for its permanent residence.

The latest Express Entry selection by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) targeted candidates in senior management occupations who already have Canadian work experience.

Candidates were required to have a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 389 to qualify for an invitation.

Source: Legit.ng