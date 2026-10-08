7 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Czech Republic Using Biometric Passport Instead of Visa
- The Czech Republic published an official list of countries whose citizens qualify to enter without a visa
- Seven nations made the list, spanning the Western Balkans and Eastern Europe
- Citizens from the eligible countries need only a valid biometric passport to gain entry into the Czech Republic
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The Czech Republic has released a list of countries whose nationals can enter the country using only a biometric passport, removing the need for a visa entirely.
The announcement covers seven nations, all located within the Western Balkans and Eastern Europe. Citizens holding valid biometric passports from these countries may travel to the Czech Republic without going through the traditional visa application process.
Countries eligible to enter the Czech Republic
The following seven countries made the list:
1. Montenegro
2. Georgia
3. Albania
4. Bosnia and Herzegovina
5. Serbia
6. North Macedonia
7. Moldova
Full list: Names of 9 countries whose citizens can enter Denmark with biometric passport instead of visa
What biometric passport entry means for travellers
For nationals of the listed countries, the biometric passport arrangement simplifies travel considerably. Rather than gathering documentation, paying visa fees, and waiting for consular processing, eligible travellers need only present a valid biometric passport at the border.
The Czech Republic is a member of the Schengen Area, making this development particularly significant for citizens of the listed nations.
Entry into the Czech Republic under this arrangement does not automatically grant access to all Schengen member states, and travellers should confirm the specific conditions that apply to their intended destinations before making any plans.
Japan lists countries eligible for ePassport entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan has visa exemption arrangements with selected countries and regions, allowing eligible nationals to enter for short-term stays without obtaining a visa beforehand.
The arrangement includes citizens of Montenegro, Peru, Paraguay, Panama, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Serbia. Eligible travellers must meet Japan’s passport and entry requirements.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng