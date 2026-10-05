The UK published conditions under which foreign students studying in France can travel to Britain without a visa

The exemption applies only to students aged 18 or under who are enrolled at a school registered with the French Ministry of Education

Students must travel as part of an organised school group of at least 5 pupils to qualify for the entry clearance exemption

The United Kingdom has outlined a specific category of foreign students who are permitted to enter Britain without obtaining entry clearance before they travel.

Under the rule, students of any nationality are exempt from the standard visa requirement if they meet some conditions.

UK names foreign students allowed to enter Britain without entry clearance. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Peter Byrne - PA Images/Matthew Horwood

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the UK student entry exemption

The UK's official guidance states:

"nationals or citizens of any country who are aged 18 or under, studying at a school or educational institution in France registered with the French Ministry of Education and seeking to enter the UK as part of a school party of 5 or more pupils organised by that school or institution, do not need entry clearance before they travel to the UK as a Visitor."

This means the exemption is not a blanket provision for all students studying in France. Each of the three conditions must be satisfied simultaneously for a student to travel without prior entry clearance.

Key conditions students must meet before travelling

The first condition concerns age: the student must not be older than 18 at the time of travel. The second condition ties eligibility to the institution itself, meaning the school or educational body in France must appear on the French Ministry of Education's register. Students attending unregistered institutions would not qualify. The third and arguably most specific condition relates to the nature of the trip. A student travelling individually or as part of an informal group would not benefit from this exemption. The journey must be arranged by the school or institution, and the group must consist of at least five pupils. Solo or small-group travel falls outside the scope of the rule, even if the student meets the age and enrolment requirements.

The exemption applies only to visits to the UK, and students entering under this provision do so in the capacity of a visitor rather than under any other immigration category.

UK lists 4 groups exempt from English test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government listed four categories of people who are exempt from the English language requirement when applying for settlement.

The exemptions include applicants based on age, disability, and certain long-term residency conditions, with one rule set to change from March 26, 2027.

Source: Legit.ng