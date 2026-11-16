Norway's immigration authority, UDI, outlined the conditions children between the ages of two and 18 must meet to qualify for Norwegian citizenship

Children under 18 cannot apply on their own — a parent or legal guardian must submit the application on their behalf

Norway has allowed dual citizenship since January 2020, but applicants must check whether their home country permits it before applying

Norway's immigration authority, the Directorate of Immigration (UDI), has set out the specific requirements that children under the age of 18 must meet to become Norwegian citizens.

The process applies to those between two and 18 years old who either have one Norwegian parent or are applying alongside a parent.

Norway lists 5 conditions for children under 18 to obtain Norwegian citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Norway citizenship: Who can apply and how

Because applicants in this age group are minors, the law requires a parent — or the parent who holds sole parental responsibility — to submit the citizenship application on the child's behalf.

Where both parents are deceased or have lost parental responsibility, the child's legal guardian takes on that role. Children aged 12 and above must also give their consent before an application can be filed for them.

Applying for citizenship does not, however, guarantee the right to remain in Norway.

Norway citizenship: Full list of requirements for minors

1. The child must hold a valid residence permit in Norway and must be physically living in the country both at the time of application and when UDI processes the case.

2. Beyond residency, UDI lists several additional conditions. The child's identity must be verified, typically through a valid passport.

3. The child must have lived in Norway continuously for at least the two years immediately preceding the application, holding residence permits that were each valid for a minimum of one year.

4. During that two-year window, the child cannot have spent more than two months per calendar year outside Norway, nor more than two months in Norway without a valid permit.

5. Children aged 15 and older carry an extra obligation: they must obtain a criminal record certificate, which must be no more than three months old at the time of their police appointment to submit the application documents. Any conviction, police fine, or ongoing criminal investigation could delay the process.

One notable change that benefits applicants from across Africa and beyond came into effect on 1 January 2020, when Norway removed the requirement to renounce an existing citizenship. Children who qualify can now hold Norwegian citizenship alongside their current nationality.

The key caveat is that some countries do not permit their nationals to hold dual citizenship, meaning a child could automatically lose their original citizenship upon acquiring Norwegian status.

UDI advises families to consult official sources or the relevant embassy of their home country to confirm that country's rules before proceeding.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng