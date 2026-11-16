Norway's immigration authority has published the full list of requirements that foreign spouses of Norwegian citizens must satisfy before qualifying for citizenship

Applicants must have lived in Norway for at least five years within the last ten years, with each residence permit lasting a minimum of one year

A combined residence and marriage period of at least seven years is among the conditions that could catch many applicants off guard

Norway's immigration authority, the UDI, has outlined nine conditions that foreign nationals married to Norwegian citizens must fulfil before they can be granted Norwegian citizenship.

The requirements apply to spouses, registered partners, and cohabitants of Norwegian citizens who already hold a valid residence permit and are living permanently in Norway.

Norway lists 9 conditions foreign spouses must meet to get citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Citizenship: What Norway requires from foreign spouses

1. Applicants must pay an application fee.

2. Applicants must have their identity verified, typically by presenting a valid passport.

3. They must be residing in Norway at the time of both applying and when the application is being processed, and they must intend to continue living there.

4. For those aged between 18 and 67, the language barrier adds another layer: applicants are required to have passed an oral Norwegian language test at the B1 level or qualify for an exemption, and must also have passed a Norwegian citizenship test.

5. Anyone over the age of 15 must submit a criminal record certificate that is no more than three months old at the time of their police appointment. Those who have been convicted, fined, or are currently under investigation for a criminal offence may face a longer waiting period before becoming eligible.

6. One of the more complex conditions concerns how long an applicant must have spent in Norway. Foreign spouses must have stayed in Norway for a minimum of five years within the last ten years, and each individual residence permit held during that period must have been valid for at least one year.

7. Beyond that, the combined total of the residence period and the marriage period must add up to at least seven years, a condition that can significantly extend the timeline for some applicants.

8. Applicants also need to hold a permanent residence permit, or at minimum meet all the requirements for one, by the time the UDI makes a decision on their citizenship application.

9. On the question of dual nationality, Norway removed the requirement to renounce original citizenship from 1 January 2020. This means applicants can hold Norwegian citizenship alongside one or more other citizenships, though the rules of the applicant's home country may still result in the loss of that original citizenship.

It is worth noting that applying for Norwegian citizenship does not, on its own, grant the right to remain in Norway.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng