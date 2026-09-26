Canada announced three categories of foreigners who qualify for a work permit without paying any application fee

The categories cover people who have experienced traff-icking, domestic violence, or time in state care

The Canadian government confirmed the fee waiver policy applies specifically to these vulnerable groups of foreign nationals

Canada has announced that three specific categories of foreign nationals are exempt from paying the standard work permit application fee, offering relief to some of the country's most vulnerable residents.

The Canadian government confirmed that the fee waiver applies to victims of human traf-ficking, victims of family violence, and foreign nationals who were previously in state care. The policy was stated plainly by Canadian authorities: "Victims of human traf-ficking, victims of family violence and foreign nationals who were in state care don't pay a fee for a work permit."

Canada publishes list of 3 categories eligible for work permit fee exemption. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/sockagphoto

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the Canada work permit fee waiver

The three groups eligible for the waiver are:

1. Victims of human traff-icking

2. Victims of family violence

3. Foreign nationals who were in state care

Each of these categories covers individuals who have experienced significant hardship, and the fee exemption is designed to reduce financial barriers that might otherwise prevent them from accessing legal employment in the country.

What the fee waiver means for eligible applicants

For foreign nationals who fall under any of these three categories, the exemption means they can apply for a Canadian work permit without the financial burden of the standard processing fee. This is particularly significant for individuals who may have limited financial resources as a direct consequence of their circumstances, whether that involves escaping traf-ficking networks, leaving an abusive household, or transitioning out of state care.

The announcement is relevant to Nigerians and other Africans navigating Canadian immigration pathways, especially those who may qualify under one of the listed categories but were previously unaware that a fee waiver existed.

Eligible applicants are advised to confirm their qualification status through official Canadian immigration channels before applying.

Canada names countries eligible for work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had released the full list of countries and territories whose citizens may be eligible to apply for a work permit at a port of entry.

The list includes citizens of several European, Asian, and other countries, while most African countries are not included.

Source: Legit.ng