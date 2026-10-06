Saudi Arabia officially released the list of family members that premium residency holders are permitted to bring into the kingdom

The Saudi government specified three categories of relatives eligible to accompany premium residency holders into the country

Children brought in under the premium residency arrangement are subject to a specific age restriction set by the government

Saudi Arabia has officially announced which family members holders of its premium residency permit are allowed to bring into the kingdom, offering greater clarity on who qualifies under the scheme's family provisions.

According to the Saudi Arabian government, the premium residency programme extends to three categories of relatives.

Saudi Arabia lists 3 family members Premium Residency holders can bring. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LOU BENOIST/FAYEZ NURELDINE

Source: Getty Images

Saudi premium residency family rules

The three relatives are :

parents spouses children

The official statement from the government reads:

"Residency in Saudi Arabia with family, which includes parents, spouses and children under the age of 25."

The inclusion of parents is a notable feature of the arrangement, as many residency schemes globally limit family reunification to immediate nuclear family members such as spouses and dependent children. Saudi Arabia's premium residency broadens that scope to cover an additional generation.

Age limit for children joining premium residency holders

Children are eligible to accompany or join premium residency holders in the kingdom, but only up to the age of 25. Those who are 25 or older do not qualify under this provision and would need to meet residency requirements independently.

The announcement provides a clearer picture for individuals already holding or considering applying for Saudi premium residency, particularly those with family members they intend to settle with in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia reveals cost of 5-year residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia announced the amount foreigners must pay to qualify for its five-year Premium Residency programme.

The fee is set at 100,000 SAR, equivalent to about N35.9 million, while applicants must also meet additional requirements before approval.

Source: Legit.ng