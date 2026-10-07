Skilled expatriate heads of households can now process entry visas for eligible family members alongside their own work visa

The new measure covers spouses, sons under 25 and unmarried daughters who meet the applicable requirements

Family members can complete their residence permit procedures after arriving in Saudi Arabia

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Saudi Arabia has changed its family visa procedures, allowing skilled expatriate workers to obtain entry visas for eligible family members while completing their own work visa process.

The Ministry of Interior announced the new measure in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Skilled expats heading to Saudi Arabia can now process entry visas for qualifying family members alongside their own work visa applications. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Under the revised arrangement, skilled expatriate heads of households can apply for entry visas for qualifying dependants at the same time as their employment visa procedures, provided the required conditions are met.

Saudi Arabia: Who can qualify for the new family visa?

The new arrangement covers specific categories of immediate family members.

Eligible dependants include:

Spouses

Sons under the age of 25

Unmarried daughters

The Ministry of Interior said the family members must meet the applicable requirements before their entry visas can be issued.

The change means qualifying expatriate workers do not necessarily have to wait until their own work visa procedures are fully completed before starting the process of bringing eligible family members to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia: Family residency procedures after arrival

Once the eligible family members arrive in the Kingdom, their residence permit procedures can be completed in accordance with Saudi Arabia's applicable laws, regulations and guidelines.

This allows families to begin their relocation process while the main applicant completes the necessary employment and visa procedures.

The Ministry of Interior said the initiative was introduced in coordination with other government agencies as part of efforts to enhance the quality of life for residents.

The move is particularly relevant to skilled foreign workers considering employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, as they can now make family relocation arrangements alongside their own work visa process.

Skilled expatriate workers in Saudi Arabia can now process family entry visas while completing their own work visa procedures. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia: What the new visa rule means for expats

The revised procedure could make it easier for skilled expatriate workers to relocate with their immediate families.

Instead of treating the worker's employment visa and family entry process as entirely separate stages, the new arrangement allows eligible dependants to obtain entry visas concurrently with the worker's employment visa procedures.

However, applicants must still satisfy the relevant requirements, while residence procedures for family members will be completed after their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Interior said the measure forms part of Saudi Arabia's broader efforts to improve the quality of life for residents and streamline procedures for skilled expatriate workers and their families.

US ready to issue Nigerians 2yrs visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that applicants whose prior U.S. visa expired within the last 48 months or will expire within the next three months are now eligible for visa renewal without an interview.

According to the US Mission, hundreds of visa renewal appointments are being made available to applicants who desire to renew their visa.

According to a statement issued by the US Mission on Friday, candidates who apply for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L, or C1/D (combined only) visa may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview.

Source: Legit.ng