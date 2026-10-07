Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has outlined the documents foreign wives of Bahraini citizens must submit to obtain residency in the country

The residency permit is issued for two renewable years under specific standards and regulations set by Bahraini authorities

A special condition applies in cases of divorce, requiring an additional court document before the application can proceed

Bahrain has officially outlined the requirements that foreign wives of Bahraini citizens must meet to obtain legal residency in the country, with the process managed by the Ministry of Interior's Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs directorate.

According to information published by Bahraini authorities, residency permits for foreign wives of Bahraini nationals, as well as Bahraini children born to a parent married to a foreigner, are granted for a period of two years and are subject to renewal.

Bahrain lists 6 requirements for foreign wives of citizens to get residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The permits are issued within a defined set of standards and governing regulations.

Requirements for Bahraini citizen's foreign wife to get residency

Foreign wives seeking residency must submit several documents to complete the process. These include:

1. A completed service application form

2. A copy of the husband's identity card

3. An original marriage certificate along with a copy

4. A copy of the applicant's identity card or that of their legal representative.

5. A copy of the wife's passport is also required.

6. For husbands who are military officers, an additional letter from their employer must be included in the application. Authorities have also stipulated that the husband or a legal representative must be physically present when the service is carried out.

Divorce cases require additional documentation

One notable condition applies to situations where the marriage has ended. In cases of divorce, applicants must attach an official custody ruling issued by the Sharia courts in the Kingdom of Bahrain before the application can be processed.

Once all required documents are submitted, the Ministry of Interior processes the application within one working day.

The straightforward turnaround time and clearly listed requirements offer a practical pathway for foreign nationals who have married Bahraini citizens and wish to formalise their residency status in the Kingdom.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng