The Czech Republic published the requirements foreigners must meet to obtain a permanent residence permit in the country

Most foreigners are required to write an exam before a permanent residence permit is granted, but certain groups may qualify for exemption

The Czech Republic outlined 5 specific categories of foreigners who do not need to sit the exam for permanent residency

The Czech Republic has published details of which foreign nationals may be spared from sitting an examination as part of their application for a permanent residence permit, placing it among several countries worldwide that attach specific conditions to long-term residency.

As a general rule, foreigners seeking permanent residence in the Czech Republic must pass an exam or satisfy certain conditions set by the authorities. However, the government has identified distinct groups of people who are not required to take the test.

Czech Republic reveals 5 groups of foreigners who may not need residence permit exam. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine/Konoplytska

Source: Getty Images

Czech residence permit exam: 5 categories exempted

The first group covers foreigners who are under the age of 15, recognising that young children cannot reasonably be held to the same standard as adult applicants.

The second category applies to foreigners who have reached the age of 60 or older, acknowledging that older individuals face different circumstances when pursuing residency.

The third exemption is available to foreigners who are applying for a permanent residence permit under a different legal section, meaning the standard exam requirement does not apply to their particular route to residency.

The fourth category covers foreigners who have studied for at least one year at a school where the language of instruction is Czech. Having completed formal education in the Czech language is considered sufficient evidence of proficiency.

Finally, the fifth group includes foreigners who can present proof that they have already passed a certified Czech language examination. In this case, the separate residency exam becomes redundant given that language competence has already been demonstrated through an accredited test.

Czech Republic joins countries with residency rules

The Czech Republic's approach mirrors that of several other nations, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany, all of which require foreigners to meet defined benchmarks before permanent residency is confirmed. The exemption categories appear designed to reduce unnecessary administrative burden on applicants whose circumstances already demonstrate sufficient integration or who fall outside the target demographic for the exam requirement.

Foreigners who do not fall into any of the five exempted groups are expected to fulfil the standard examination requirement as part of their permanent residence permit application process.

Residency permit: UAE reveals salary requirement foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE outlined the documents foreigners must submit when applying for a residence permit, including a valid passport, personal photograph, proof of kinship, and health insurance.

The government also disclosed that applicants must pay a residence permit application fee, with additional charges potentially applying depending on their circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng