Spain's government has announced four specific categories of foreigners who are eligible to obtain Spanish nationality through a process known as the option

Each category carries its own deadline, with some applicants having just two years from a qualifying event to file their declaration

The declaration must be made in person at a Civil Registry or, for those living abroad, at a Spanish Consular Office

Spain has published the conditions under which foreigners can acquire Spanish nationality through the option pathway, identifying four distinct groups of people who qualify for the process.

According to Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the option is a legal mechanism that lets eligible foreigners declare their intention to become Spanish citizens. Applicants must submit the declaration in person at the Civil Registry in their place of residence. Those who live outside Spain can complete the process through a Spanish Consular Office in their country.

Spain lists the categories of people who can get citizenship by option. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for Spanish nationality by option

The Spanish government has set out four qualifying categories, each with its own rules and time limits.

1. The first group covers people who are or have been under the parental authority of a Spanish citizen. These individuals must file their declaration within two years of turning 18 or becoming legally emancipated, whichever applies.

2. The second group has no time limit attached to it. Anyone whose father or mother was Spanish and was born in Spain may apply at any time, without a deadline.

3. The third group applies to people who, after the age of 18, have their parentage officially established or discover their place of birth was in Spain. They have a two-year window from the date that fact is legally confirmed.

4. The fourth and final group covers people who were adopted by Spanish citizens after reaching the age of 18. Again, a two-year deadline applies, running from the date the adoption was formalised.

How to complete citizenship process

For those living in Spain, the Civil Registry of the applicant's place of residence handles the declaration. Applicants living abroad must contact their nearest Spanish Consular Office to complete the necessary steps.

The option pathway is separate from other routes to Spanish nationality, such as naturalisation through residency, and is specifically designed for people with pre-existing ties to Spain or to Spanish citizens, either through family, parentage, or adoption.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Spain announced the retirement permanent residency permit fees for Americans and other foreigners for 2026.

Spain announces those qualified for 1-year citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Spain announced six categories of people who can apply for Spanish citizenship after one year of legal residence, instead of the usual 10 years.

The shorter route covers people with close ties to Spain, including those born there, spouses of Spanish nationals and descendants of originally Spanish parents or grandparents. Find out who qualifies and what conditions applicants must meet.

Source: Legit.ng