Sweden Sets Maximum Period Foreigners Can Receive Social Assistance Before Applying For Citizenship
- Sweden's government announced new income requirements that foreigners must meet before qualifying for citizenship
- The Swedish government listed specific payments that do not count as acceptable income for citizenship purposes
- Applicants who receive social assistance face a strict time cap in the three years before a citizenship decision is made
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Sweden has introduced firm conditions around social assistance and income for foreigners seeking to become citizens, drawing fresh attention to how the Scandinavian country is tightening its naturalisation rules.
Under the new framework set by the Swedish government, citizenship applicants are expected to demonstrate a regular income derived from employment or self-employment. The key distinction is that the money must come directly from work. Income generated through savings or investments does not satisfy the requirement.
Application for Swedish citizenship
The government went further by spelling out which payments fall outside what is considered acceptable income. Unemployment benefits, activity support, development allowance, and establishment allowance were all identified as disqualifying income types. Income linked to certain subsidised employment arrangements is similarly excluded from consideration.
The six-month social assistance rule explained
For applicants who have received social assistance, a strict time limit applies. According to the Swedish government, a person must not have collected social assistance for more than six months within the three-year period that immediately precedes the citizenship decision. This means that even occasional or short-term reliance on state support could affect an applicant's eligibility, depending on the total duration within that window.
The conditions reflect Sweden's broader push to tie citizenship to economic self-sufficiency, ensuring that those who become nationals have demonstrated financial independence through their own work rather than state support.
UK sets minimum age for citizenship applicants
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published its official guidance on the minimum age and mental capacity requirements for foreigners applying for British citizenship.
The rules state that adults must be at least 18 years old to apply for naturalisation, while children below that age must use a separate registration process.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng