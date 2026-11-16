Sweden's government announced new income requirements that foreigners must meet before qualifying for citizenship

The Swedish government listed specific payments that do not count as acceptable income for citizenship purposes

Applicants who receive social assistance face a strict time cap in the three years before a citizenship decision is made

Sweden has introduced firm conditions around social assistance and income for foreigners seeking to become citizens, drawing fresh attention to how the Scandinavian country is tightening its naturalisation rules.

Under the new framework set by the Swedish government, citizenship applicants are expected to demonstrate a regular income derived from employment or self-employment. The key distinction is that the money must come directly from work. Income generated through savings or investments does not satisfy the requirement.

Sweden tells foreigners the maximum period they can receive social assistance. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Adam Höglund

Source: Getty Images

Application for Swedish citizenship

The government went further by spelling out which payments fall outside what is considered acceptable income. Unemployment benefits, activity support, development allowance, and establishment allowance were all identified as disqualifying income types. Income linked to certain subsidised employment arrangements is similarly excluded from consideration.

The six-month social assistance rule explained

For applicants who have received social assistance, a strict time limit applies. According to the Swedish government, a person must not have collected social assistance for more than six months within the three-year period that immediately precedes the citizenship decision. This means that even occasional or short-term reliance on state support could affect an applicant's eligibility, depending on the total duration within that window.

The conditions reflect Sweden's broader push to tie citizenship to economic self-sufficiency, ensuring that those who become nationals have demonstrated financial independence through their own work rather than state support.

UK sets minimum age for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published its official guidance on the minimum age and mental capacity requirements for foreigners applying for British citizenship.

The rules state that adults must be at least 18 years old to apply for naturalisation, while children below that age must use a separate registration process.

Source: Legit.ng