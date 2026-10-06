The Czech Republic released official guidance on which types of payments are excluded from income requirements for residence permit applicants

Four specific categories of financial support cannot be used to prove sufficient funds for a stay in the country

The Czech government also clarified that a one-time bank account balance statement is not enough to meet the income threshold

The Czech Republic has officially stated that certain types of payments will not count toward the income requirements for foreigners applying for a residence permit.

The ruling applies specifically to applications for permanent residence, long-term residence permits for the purpose of business, and long-term residence permits for EU Member State residents.

Czech Republic: 4 payments that do not count towards financial requirement. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SOPA Images/ picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Czech residence permit income proof

According to the Czech government, the following payments cannot be used to demonstrate sufficient financial means during a residence permit application:

Child allowance Unemployment support Retraining support Assistance in material need

These four categories are explicitly excluded from what the authorities will accept as income proof, regardless of how regularly a person receives them.

What Czech Republic requires for income proof

The official guidance states that applicants must submit documentation confirming their total monthly income, including the income of any persons assessed together who are residing in the Czech Republic.

However, if the income already submitted fully covers the legally stipulated amount, there is no obligation to provide financial details for other family members.

The Czech government also stressed that the income submitted must demonstrate regularity and stability over time. For this reason, a one-time bank account balance statement is not sufficient to satisfy the requirement on its own.

The official guidance reads:

"The total monthly income must meet the requirement of regularity and stability. For these reasons, it is not possible to prove by submitting a one-time bank account balance statement. At the same time, child allowance, unemployment support, retraining support and assistance in material need are not considered as income in these instances."

Applicants are advised to review the full requirements carefully before submitting documentation to ensure their income sources qualify under Czech immigration rules.

EU Blue Card: Czech Republic sets requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Czech Republic announced the minimum gross monthly salary foreigners must earn to qualify for an EU Blue Card.

The Czech authorities set the salary threshold at CZK 73,823, which is about N4.56 million at the current exchange rate.

Source: Legit.ng